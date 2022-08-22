Is Google Chrome vulnerable to hackers?

You might need to be a bit cautious if you use the Google Chrome web browser on your desktop. According to a warning issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team under the ministry of electronics and information technology, Google Chrome might be subject to multiple vulnerabilities which expose it to threats, and this is not good news for the users. These vulnerabilities might make it easier for a hacker to break into the system. Hence, it will be wise to be cautious. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

In a high severity rate warning, the computer response team has warned the users to be cautious about the Google Chrome web browser on account of the multiple vulnerabilities present that makes it an easy target for hackers. These vulnerabilities will be an easy window for remote hackers as it lets them execute arbitrary code and security restrictions bypass on the system.

According to the warning issued by the CERT-IN, “These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-in-Flow, Chrome OS Shell.” Vulnerabilities present in the browser like the Heap buffer overflow in downloads, insufficient validation of untrusted input in intents, insufficient policy enforcement in cookies, and inappropriate implementations in extensions API make it easy prey. When these vulnerabilities are present, a hacker can easily get into the system by sending a specially crafted request. The best way to ensure the safety of your system is to update to Google Chrome version 104.0.5112.101.

Given the fact that we are highly dependent on our devices further underscores the gravity of the situation. Lack of security and exposure to hacking threats might be quite a hurdle on the way and can hinder our day-to-day activities. Hence, it will be wise to remain cautious and alert because as the saying goes, it is always better to be safe than sorry.