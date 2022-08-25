Is the legend John McAfee still alive? His ex-girlfriend claims so!

Is the legend John McAfee still alive? His ex-girlfriend Samantha Herrera claims that he is hiding somewhere in Texas. And he paid off officials and other people to orchestrate his death in the Spanish prison. John’s ex made this claim in a Netflix documentary named “Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee.” However, it is a pretty bold claim without anything to back it up. John’s widow says that she wishes the claim was true, but if it were, he would stay away from Texas.

Is the legend John McAfee still alive? Let’s assess what John’s ex had to say

If you are more into watching stuff than reading, then the documentary about John Mcaffee is already out on Netflix for everyone to watch. Samantha Herrera, John’s ex-girlfriend, says that he is still alive and also claims that he called her after his suicide was reported. If that really did happen, John’s death could have been a lie. In the call, the other person said, “It’s me, John. I paid off people to pretend that I am dead, but I am not dead.”

Charlie Rusell, who is making the documentary with Samantha Herrera, said that even he is not sure whether she is stating the truth. Her facial expression is not easy to understand. John ditched her after promising a lot of things, and now she is very angry at him. It took her a lot of time to get over John’s betrayal, and maybe there is still some pain there. So, there is a possibility that John dying on her didn’t give her closure, and she is unable to accept it.

John’s widow says, “Oh, how I wish this were true”

Janice McAfee says that she wishes the claims made by Samantha were true and he was in hiding. However, if that were the case, he wouldn’t be in Texas. The reason he was tossed in a Spanish prison was the charges pressed by the IRS, so it doesn’t make sense that he came back to the US. Janice also said that John’s body is still in the morgue, and she has been trying alongside their legal team to get a 3rd party independent autopsy done for John.

So, the answer to whether John Mcafee is still alive or not lies in the morgue. What are your thoughts on John’s ex-girlfriend, Samantha Herrera’s claim? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your friends.

Also Read: 2/3rd of crypto-educated US parents want it to be taught in schools.