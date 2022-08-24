Sony launches new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5

Sony Group Corporation has now expanded its entire range of gaming accessories after announcing its new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for this new PlayStation 5 gaming console.

This is a good upgrade if we compare this DualSense Edge Wireless Controller to the previous years’ controllers. To know more about this DualSense Edge Controller, do checkout this entire article to know more:

Sony brings DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5

This new Sony wireless controller brings a great upgrade when it comes to adding more premium design language to the control pad and also it added modular components which are quite replaceable and also are customizable.

Sony has also added a few more advances when it comes to features! Also, now this controller will be adding new vibration feedback and will be adding responsible for analog triggers too.

Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Compared with Microsoft Xbox Elite Controller

This new controller will be originally launched under the branding of Sony and also this new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller can also be compared with its competition which is Microsoft. The controller is compared with Microsoft’s Elite Controller. This new controller is sold for a price tag of $179.99. However, Sony is yet to announce the official launch date for this new controller.

Get a first look at the DualSense Edge wireless controller: https://t.co/PJEVb216T2 Customizable controls, back buttons, changeable stick caps, on-controller interface and more pic.twitter.com/sAtVdrg6Us — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 23, 2022

The Edge regulator, which was unveiled as part of the first festivities surrounding the Gamescom grandstand occasion in Cologne, Germany, is critical for a developing assortment of peripherals from the Tokyo-based organization. It just released its most memorable range of PC gaming gear, with three headsets and two presentations released under another brand named Inzone.

The organization has said that it intends to expand its influence as a provider of both games and devices for PC gamers, and the forthcoming remote regulator may integrate such resemblance. The latest DualSense cushion is currently compatible with PCs through a wired connection and supports play on Apple Inc.’s Macs, iPhones, and iPads, as well as Android devices.

According to the most current NPD data, Sony’s PlayStation 5 led the US market in equipment expenditure in July and year to date, while Microsoft’s competing Xbox Series had double-digit growth last month. US frill deals are down overall this year, but they were worth about $150 million in July, according to the numbers.

