Day After 1200 Employees Resign, Elon Musk’s SOS to engineers

According to recent reports, when hundreds of Twitter employees decided to leave the platform, Elon Musk sent an SOS to his staff calling anyone who writes software to report to the office. He asked the software engineers to fly to San Francisco and be at the office in person. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the SOS

In addition to asking the software employees to fly to San Francisco, Musk said that people who physically cannot get to the bay area or have any family emergencies will be excused from attending as reported by Bloomberg. The engineers were then asked to send a bullet-point summary of all their accomplishments in the last six months. They were also asked to attach 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code. Musk said the meetings will be short and are being held to help him “understand the Twitter tech stack.”

Elon Musk is trying to change the work environment at the company and is making it really hard. Recently he released a policy saying that Twitter employees could not work remotely and they had to come to the office in person to complete their tasks. He has already fired half of the staff of the company and many employees have left the company due to Musk’s policies. “Anyone who can be in office should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine,” he tweeted on November 13.

Musk also clarified the part where WFH was believed to be approved by the Twitter owner himself. “Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence,” Musk wrote while asserting that similar policies were in place at the other companies he owns, Tesla and SpaceX.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular social media companies in the world, Recently it has gone through a transition as it has been acquired by the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk. The platform which is known for its unique format and impact is going through a lot of changes in its policies due to which many people have left the platform. These people include famous celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Amber Heard leaving the platform. The accounts of banned users are being reinstated or being considered to be reinstated because of Elon Musk’s principle of free speech which most people are not favoring.