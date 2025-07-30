Apple’s next-generation flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro, may have just made its first real-world appearance and if the leaks are to be believed, it brings with it some major design changes, especially in the camera department. Though unconfirmed by Apple, leaked images shared on social media have sparked widespread discussion among tech enthusiasts and industry experts, including reputable Apple insider Mark Gurman.

Here’s everything we know so far about the supposed iPhone 17 Pro and what the leaks could mean for Apple’s 2025 smartphone lineup.

The buzz started when a user named Fox Pupy posted images on X (formerly Twitter) showing what appears to be someone testing an unannounced iPhone model in public. In the photos, the individual holds two phones, one clearly identifiable as the iPhone 16 Pro, and the other a mysterious new device that does not match any existing iPhone models.

Though the phone is partially obscured by a protective case, key details suggest this could be the iPhone 17 Pro in early field testing. The timing makes sense: Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 16 series this September 2025, and internal testing for the 2026 models would likely already be underway.

A New Camera Layout Raises Eyebrows

The biggest clue comes from the rear camera setup. Unlike the iPhone 16 Pro, which features a square camera bump on the top-left corner, the leaked phone appears to have a rearranged sensor layout. Notably, the flash and LiDAR sensor have moved to the right side of the rear panel, a departure from Apple’s usual symmetrical square configuration.

This new positioning aligns with earlier leaks suggesting that Apple might shift to a horizontal camera bar, much like what we see on Google’s Pixel phones. While initially seen as an aesthetic refresh, the change could be functional: reports indicate Apple is working on an 8x telephoto lens, which would require more space and could explain the new orientation.

Though the case obscures whether a full-width bar is in place, the sensor alignment alone seems to confirm that Apple is planning a significant redesign for its top-tier model.

Mark Gurman Weighs In: “This Looks Legit”

Apple analyst Mark Gurman known for his highly accurate leaks and insider knowledge reposted the images with a simple yet powerful remark: “Wow. This looks legit.” Given Gurman’s strong track record, his endorsement has given the leaked images significant credibility.

Gurman’s approval also suggests that the development of the iPhone 17 Pro is well underway, and that Apple may be making bolder design changes than expected in future models, particularly at the Pro tier.

New Camera Control Button? Not So Fast

One of the more speculative elements from the leaked images is a possible second Camera Control button along the top edge of the phone. Observers noted what looked like a cutout or notch on the case, which could indicate a new interaction point, possibly used for landscape photography.

Some tech blogs, including 9to5Mac, suggested it might be a touch-sensitive camera surface. The idea is that this could complement the existing Action Button by enabling more intuitive camera controls when shooting with two hands.

However, skepticism remains. Critics point out that placing a button at the top edge may not be ergonomically sound, especially on the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch display. Others believe it’s simply a case design element or even sunlight glare, rather than a new hardware feature.

The iPhone 17 Pro: What Else Do We Expect?

While Apple has not confirmed any specs, early reports and industry rumors paint an exciting picture of what the iPhone 17 Pro could include:

New camera system: With a possible 8x telephoto lens and a redesigned camera bar, photography could see major improvements.

Refined design: The iPhone 17 Pro might usher in a sleeker, more modern aesthetic, moving away from the rounded-square camera bump used since the iPhone 11.

Performance upgrades: As usual, we can expect a new A-series chip, potentially with further AI integration to power next-gen features.

Display enhancements: Rumors point to brighter, more color-accurate OLED panels, possibly with an under-display Face ID system.

It’s important to take all leaks with a grain of salt, especially when they come from unknown sources. While Fox Pupy isn’t a well-established name in the leak community, the endorsement from Mark Gurman gives these images a degree of credibility. Still, until Apple makes an official announcement, everything remains speculative.

The Road to iPhone 17 Pro

With the iPhone 16 lineup expected this September, it may be a full year before Apple officially reveals the iPhone 17 Pro. However, these leaks suggest Apple is already testing the hardware in the wild and is possibly finalizing some of its most dramatic changes in years.

For now, all eyes remain on Cupertino to see if these whispers of a redesign signal the start of a bold new chapter in the iPhone’s legacy.