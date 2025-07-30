As Kraken, the cryptocurrency exchange, prepares to raise $500 million in a new funding round, the firm’s valuation is expected to reach $15 billion. Kraken is pursuing a robust international expansion strategy. The move comes after a major regulatory victory, as well as the growing confidence from institutional players in crypto assets.

Expansion on the Horizon

Kraken’s fundraising plan—which was first reported by The Information and confirmed by Reuters on July 29, 2025—is intended to bolster its capital base as it expands its footprint and prepares for a possible listing by 2026. Sources indicate the exchange has started considering a public listing in Q1 2026, following in the footsteps of other crypto infrastructure firms that have been intending on an initial public offering (IPO).

Regulatory Clarity Opens Doors

Earlier this March, the SEC formally dismissed its civil lawsuit against Kraken—accusing it of operating as an unregistered securities exchange—with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reopened. The settlement included no penalties, no admission of wrongdoing, and no change to Kraken’s operations. This legal turn is part of a broader trend: the Trump-era administration has dropped enforcement actions against major crypto firms like Coinbase and OpenSea, signaling a shift toward pro-crypto regulatory policy.

Meanwhile, newly enacted legislation—the GENIUS Act and the proposed CLARITY Act—provides clearer stablecoin guidelines and proposes transferring oversight of most cryptocurrencies from the SEC to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. These changes are encouraging deeper institutional engagement with digital assets.

Global Expansion in Full Swing

Kraken is an established business that commenced operations in 2011 and experienced quick business growth:

In March 2025, Kraken purchased the futures platform NinjaTrader for $1.5 Billion and expanded the derivatives and trading capabilities within Kraken.

Launched in mid 2025, the Krak App will facilitate global payments for 300+ assets in more than 110+ countries.

Kraken now has MiCA, MiFID, and EMI licenses in Europe and the U.K. Kraken has also added support for local currency settles in Argentina and Mexico.

Additionally, they have added tokenized stocks, Bitcoin staking and ultra low latency colocation services.

These activities illustrate Kraken’s ambitions to expand past spot trading of crypto and build out traditional and emerging financial products.

Financial Momentum & Market Position

Kraken experienced $1.5 billion of revenue year-to-date 2024, and approximately $424 million of adjusted EBITDA, resulting in year over year growth of 128%. By quarter 1 of 2025, revenue increased another 19% due to an environment of ongoing strong trading volumes even in a declining market. With over 2.5 billion trades a year, availability of over 99.9% of the platform, and an latency at or below 2 milliseconds, Kraken has over $1 billion daily trading volumes across more than 450 trading pairs. In Kaiko’s Q2 2025 rankings, Kraken beat most of its competitors to be ranked #2 best platform in the world, second behind only Coinbase.

What This Means

If Kraken were to raise $500 million at a $15 billion valuation, it is a significant win for investor confidence and will allow them to pursue infrastructure programs, product development, and regulatory initiatives internationally. Kraken would also be well-positioned for a slew of other important crypto pre-IPO and IPOs likely to come down the pipeline from BitGo, Grayscale, Circle, eToro, etc.

Most importantly, the regulatory landscape is changing, with clearer laws, favorable SEC headship, and legislative proposals creating a stronger more predictable environment that addresses institutional blockers.

In Summary

Kraken’s push for a $500 million raise signals its confidence in riding the next wave of digital-asset growth. Freed from a major legal overhang and bolstered by broader regulatory clarity, the exchange is aggressively expanding globally—through acquisitions, new licenses, and innovative services. With IPO ambitions on the horizon, Kraken is positioning itself as one of the most closely watched companies in crypto.