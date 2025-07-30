India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has come under the scanner of the Ministry of Labour following reports of large-scale layoffs and delays in employee onboarding. With over 12,000 jobs on the line and uncertainty clouding the onboarding of around 600 lateral hires, the situation has sparked growing concern across the tech industry and workforce advocates.

The Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) under the Union Ministry of Labour has summoned senior executives from TCS for a hearing on Friday, August 1. The meeting is expected to address two key issues: the reported 2% workforce reduction and the onboarding delays of new recruits.

A ministry official confirmed the scheduled meeting but declined to speculate on its outcome, stating, “There is a meeting on Friday to discuss the matter… Can’t comment on any outcome.”

The intervention signals a rare but growing instance of the government stepping into the usually hands-off domain of white-collar employment disputes, particularly in the IT sector.

NITES Labels Layoffs as ‘Unethical and Illegal’

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a representative body for IT professionals, has been at the forefront of opposing the layoffs. In two formal letters to the CLC’s office on July 22 and July 28, NITES called for immediate intervention, citing violations of labour laws and basic ethical practices.

In its July 28 letter, NITES described the TCS layoffs as “inhumane, unethical, and outright illegal.” According to NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja, most of the affected employees are mid- to senior-level professionals with 10 to 20 years of service. He stated that the employees received termination emails without notice, often on Sunday evenings, which he claims violates due process and Indian labour laws.

“TCS has planned to terminate thousands of employees without giving them due notice or any prior intimation to the government, all of which are mandatory under existing Indian labour laws,” said Saluja.

Impact on Trust and Employment Ecosystem

NITES warned that if a company as prominent as TCS is allowed to execute mass layoffs without transparency or legal accountability, it could set a dangerous precedent for other tech firms.

“It will normalise job insecurity, erode employee rights, and severely damage trust in India’s employment ecosystem,” the letter emphasized.

The concern is not just about one company, but about the systemic implications for the broader Indian IT sector, which employs millions of professionals and is a backbone of the Indian economy.

TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, in an interview with Moneycontrol, confirmed the 2% workforce reduction but emphasized that the layoffs are not driven by AI automation or sudden cost-cutting.

“This is not because of AI giving some 20 percent productivity gains… This is driven by where there is a skill mismatch or where we think that we have not been able to deploy someone,” he explained.

This statement attempts to position the layoffs as a business realignment, rather than a downsizing based on automation or profit margins.

Apart from layoffs, delays in onboarding nearly 600 lateral hires have further strained the company’s relationship with job seekers and employee advocacy groups. NITES had earlier requested the Ministry of Labour to instruct TCS to provide a clear and time-bound commitment for onboarding.

According to a Moneycontrol report dated July 25, the Ministry has been monitoring the issue closely. These delays have left many new hires in limbo, unable to plan financially or professionally.

While the Ministry’s involvement is notable, legal experts suggest that there may be limitations to how much it can directly intervene.

“Any summons issued by the ministry, in my view, would be intended to assess whether there have been any instances of unlawful or discriminatory conduct… or may be intended to facilitate conciliation,” said Astha Singh Trehan, partner at Emerald Law Offices.

She added that hiring and firing decisions primarily fall under contractual and commercial domains, governed by employment contracts and internal HR policies, rather than direct legislative oversight.

The developments at TCS mirror a broader trend in the Indian IT and tech sector, where hiring freezes, delayed onboarding, and selective layoffs have become more common over the past year. These practices raise serious questions about employee protections, especially as companies increasingly look to optimize costs and reskill for emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing.

The TCS case now stands as a litmus test for how Indian regulators handle large-scale white-collar employment issues. The outcome of the August 1 meeting could influence future policy decisions, not just for TCS, but for the entire Indian tech landscape.

With legal and ethical concerns under the spotlight, and labour authorities getting involved, TCS finds itself at the center of a growing debate over corporate accountability in employment practices. Whether this scrutiny leads to meaningful change or merely serves as a cautionary tale for future hiring and firing policies remains to be seen.

The Friday hearing will be closely watched by industry insiders, policymakers, and employee groups alike. For now, tens of thousands of jobs and the credibility of corporate India’s HR practices hang in the balance.