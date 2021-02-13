Log In Register
Isro, MapmyIndia come together to take on Google Maps

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

Indian Space Research Organisation and location ISRO and navigation technology solutions provider MapmyIndia has come with a declaration to build up an initiative that will offer  India’s very own manufactured mapping portal and geospatial services. It is an amalgamation of MapmyIndia’s digital maps, the technology it works with along with ISRO’s catalog of satellite imagery and earth observation data.

MapmyIndia’s CEO and Executive Director, Rohan Verma made this announcement while stating that it will be a path-breaking milestone in India’s journey towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. This will further imply that India will not depend on foreign applications of navigation techniques and geospatial services.

What will ISRO and MapmyIndia will have to offer?

It is believed that this parternishi[ will come out with all solutions to identify and manufacture holistic geospatial solutions. This will be made possible by utilizing the earth observation datasets. Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) which is also known as NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation, is India’s own navigation system which is made available by none other than ISRO.

Rohan Verma further added that-

 

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, wherein Indian users would not be dependent on foreign organisations for maps, navigation and geospatial services, and leverage made-in-India solutions instead’.

“You don’t need Goo*le Maps/Earth any longer”

“On the other hand, MapmyIndia has an ethical point of view against advertising led business models of such companies, and hence, does not have an advertising business model. By using MapmyIndia maps and applications instead of the foreign map apps, users can better protect their privacy,”

How is Twitter reacting to ISRO and MapmyIndia coming together

 

 

