Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

ISRO’s workhorse rocket PSLV launches CMS -01 into orbit

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrendingUncategorized

The 52nd mission of ISRO’s workhorse rocket PSLV launched India’s newest communication satellite CMS -01 into orbit as per the scheduled time. 

See the source image

source- Spacenews

 

On Thursday afternoon, The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)  launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second time that the Indian Space Research Organisation is releasing a satellite even in the hard times of pandemic.

The CMS-01 is visualized to offer assistance in the Extended-C Band of the recurrence range whose inclusion will incorporate the Indian terrain, Andaman-Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands, as indicated by ANI. The satellite will be the first in another arrangement of correspondence satellites by India after the GSAT and INSAT series.

 

 

ISRO states that-

“Communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota today,”

 

This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR and the new satellite would supplant the GSAT-12 in the circle, which was uplifted in 2011.

On November 7, Isro had dispatched the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. The transporter vehicle PSLV C49 had conveyed 10 satellites in all with EOS-01 as the essential one. The EOS-01, an earth perception satellite, is proposed to give farming, ranger service, and calamity the executives uphold.

 

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend