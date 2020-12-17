After Quote Tweet Twitter Returns to Retweet

Like they say Old is gold, the good old retweet button is back on Twitter. Everyone’s favorite microblogging website earlier started on with a new feature quote tweet which allowed users to add their own words to the tweets they wish to retweet. Twitter launched this feature with the vision towards-

“encouraging everyone to consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, and brings more thoughts, reactions & perspectives to the conversation.”

In a progression of tweets, Twitter stated that they didn’t accomplish the ideal outcome from this cycle as not many users added their own contemplations and words to tweets. The change was first welcomed in October during the 2020 US election.

We’ll temporarily ask people to add their own commentary before amplifying content by prompting Quote Tweets instead of Retweets. We hope this encourages everyone to consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, and brings more thoughts, reactions & perspectives to the conversation. pic.twitter.com/SGabVDtZlZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 9, 2020

After learning from this product experience, we’re sharing an update: today Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before. Here’s what we saw while we prompted Quote Tweets (1/4): https://t.co/MzoDKy3d69 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 16, 2020

Twitter is returning retweets to the way they used to be https://t.co/6enMXgR18M pic.twitter.com/BEJA2xGVSr — The Verge (@verge) December 17, 2020

We’re switching back. You can now choose to Retweet or Quote Tweet the way you did before. https://t.co/4ZAE6Ax8Vn — Twitter (@Twitter) December 16, 2020

The reaction of Twitter users for Retweet coming back-

Twitter anyway had not made it required for clients to compose anything in the quote tweet. One could likewise leave the quote tweet and retweet where it would be tweeted to their followers.

This move by Twitter is really making its users happy.

A lot of users are still waiting for the edit option from Twitter

