After Quote Tweet Twitter Returns to Retweet

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrendingUncategorized

Like they say Old is gold, the good old retweet button is back on Twitter. Everyone’s favorite microblogging website earlier started on with a new feature quote tweet which allowed users to add their own words to the tweets they wish to retweet. Twitter launched this feature with the vision towards-

“encouraging everyone to consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, and brings more thoughts, reactions & perspectives to the conversation.”

In a progression of tweets, Twitter stated that they didn’t accomplish the ideal outcome from this cycle as not many users added their own contemplations and words to tweets. The change was first welcomed in October during the 2020 US election.

The reaction of Twitter users for Retweet coming back-

Twitter anyway had not made it required for clients to compose anything in the quote tweet. One could likewise leave the quote tweet and retweet where it would be tweeted to their followers.

This move by Twitter is really making its users happy.

 

A lot of users are still waiting for the edit option from Twitter

 

 

