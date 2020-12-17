How to factory reset an Android phone in quick and easy steps-

Do you need to factory reset an Android phone? There could be plenty of reasons why one might require to reset their Android phone. It may happen that your phone is running slow because of the unlimited apps installed on your phone. In some cases, it is also possible that you have recently updated your phone to a newer version yet you can not fix glitches and bugs. You may also want to factory reset an Android device simply in the case where you are giving it to another family member or you simply need to sell your phone for some cause.

All in one there could be multiple reasons why you might need to factory reset an android device and we’ll here tell you how in quick and easy steps.

How to factory reset an Android phone from the settings menu

Before starting with the Factory reset process for an Android, just be sure to know that factory resetting a phone will erase all data on your device. In case you need it in the future be sure to back up your contacts, pictures, videos, documents, and anything else. You can back up your data in your cloud or an external memory device.

The easiest way to factory reset an Android device is to do it via the settings menu of an Android device. The location of the factory reset option might differ with the phone you are using. All you need to find is the ‘Backup and reset menu’ all then you will be good to go.

Here is how you can Factory reset your Android –

Head straight to the settings menu of your device. In case you have Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia, etc, scroll down till you find the option of ‘System’ and then tap on it. If you’re using a Samsung phone you have to tap on the option of ‘General Management’. Find the option of ‘Reset’ and then hit on it. Tap on Erase all data (factory reset). Swipe down and move to the bottom of the page. Be sure to enter your Device’s Pin and then select the option of ‘Continue’. Tap on the option of ‘Erase Everything’.

After this your device will reboot on its own and you will be required to go through the initial setup as if it were a new phone.