It’s World Emoji Day and Twitter is all smiles

Texting has more or less become an inevitable part of our lives. In fact, we owe texting a great deal for increasing the dexterity of our fingers. And when it comes to texting, how can we continue the conversation without emojis. Although they are supposedly vague reflections of emotions solidified into images, they often become easy ways to hide what you are feeling. But then again, that is the one boon and bane of texting and emojis. You never know what is actually behind the mask. Boon or bane, the fact stands that we use them frequently to the extent that they have become an integral part of our daily conversations. Thus, it is only natural that we have a day to celebrate emojis. And netizens are going exactly that.

World Emoji Day

As usual, the Twitter town is quite excited about World Emoji Day. The long line of reactions and responses attests to this fact. Let us take a look at the reactions and responses on Twitter. Perhaps you can also take this as an opportunity to reminisce your favorite em0ji, and maybe a few funny emoji stories.

How about an emoji puzzle?

Happy World Emoji Day!

Comment below with what words you think these emoji puzzles build to stand a chance to win a R500 shopping voucher from BUCO. Winner will be announced on 19 July 2022. Ts & Cs apply#BUCO #LetsBuildTogether #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/uq5m4ko9VU — BUCO (@BucoHardware) July 17, 2022

Emojis aka the perfect tool for those weary of long paragraphs

Be thankful that emojis came into existence and saved you the effort of typing the lengthy replies to all those forwards which are drab. Happy World Emoji Day 2022!#WorldEmojiDay #Emoticons #ScionSocial #RideTheDigitalWave pic.twitter.com/vb2SEoDGvm — Scion Social (@scionsocial) July 17, 2022

Emojis are also the best way for making the response all the more cryptic

It's #WorldEmojiDay 🤩 Young people today are the most connected generation, especially in virtual spaces, and emojis make our digital communication much more fun, light-hearted & efficient 🤳 Which emojis do you use most? Tell us in the comments 🙌🔽 https://t.co/DFbn0PYm4i — UN Youth Envoy (@UNYouthEnvoy) July 17, 2022

Even the smallest of details carry the deepest messages

Stand up for Human Rights

Did you know 17th-July Sunday of 2022 is WORLD EMOJI DAY. pic.twitter.com/0PYe4ECarE — Bikingi Cyrus (@bikingicyrus) July 16, 2022

Apparently, it's "world emoji day" so let's all put on a big smile! 😸🐾🐺🐱🐶😸🐯🦊🐰🐻🐹🦝🐮🦄🐒🐾😁😂🤣😄😃😎😆😉😊☺️🤗😝😜 — Tails and Tornadoes Fur Con – Ren-Fur 2022! (@TTFurcon) July 17, 2022

What was the last emoji you used?! Happy World Emoji Day! 🥁 announcing “the most 2022 emoji” bracket winner is… 🫠 #meltingface @foxweather @craigherrera @emojipedia My last 7 used emojis: ✔️❤️🙄😫💔🤞🏽💜 https://t.co/G5kldL2NYm — Amy Freeze (@amyfreeze) July 17, 2022

Looks like a rather pleasant day

So today is World Emoji day! try to figure out my day! ⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️😡😡🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️☕️☕️🥣🥣 — 🧡💜🖤Misunderstoodlion(Twilightsky31🧡🖤 2022! (@Twilightsky31) July 17, 2022

On this day when we celebrate emojis, let us remind ourselves to not get completely get lost in the happy maze created by the digital world. As much as emojis help in enhancing communication, they also come with the downside of a million possible interpretations. For instance, you will never completely know what that half-smiling emoji stands for. Is it smiling sadly or plotting murder or just plain sarcastic? Well, guess we will never know.