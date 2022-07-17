Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

It’s World Emoji Day and Twitter is all smiles

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

Texting has more or less become an inevitable part of our lives. In fact, we owe texting a great deal for increasing the dexterity of our fingers. And when it comes to texting, how can we continue the conversation without emojis. Although they are supposedly vague reflections of emotions solidified into images, they often become easy ways to hide what you are feeling. But then again, that is the one boon and bane of texting and emojis. You never know what is actually behind the mask. Boon or bane, the fact stands that we use them frequently to the extent that they have become an integral part of our daily conversations. Thus, it is only natural that we have a day to celebrate emojis. And netizens are going exactly that.

Emojis

World Emoji Day

As usual, the Twitter town is quite excited about World Emoji Day. The long line of reactions and responses attests to this fact. Let us take a look at the reactions and responses on Twitter. Perhaps you can also take this as an opportunity to reminisce your favorite em0ji, and maybe a few funny emoji stories.

How about an emoji puzzle?

Emojis aka the perfect tool for those weary of long paragraphs

Emojis are also the best way for making the response all the more cryptic

Even the smallest of details carry the deepest messages

Looks like a rather pleasant day

On this day when we celebrate emojis, let us remind ourselves to not get completely get lost in the happy maze created by the digital world. As much as emojis help in enhancing communication, they also come with the downside of a million possible interpretations. For instance, you will never completely know what that half-smiling emoji stands for. Is it smiling sadly or plotting murder or just plain sarcastic? Well, guess we will never know.

 

Comments

comments

Send this to a friend