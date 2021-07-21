Jack Dorsey, Elon musk have fun on Twitter ahead of “the B word”

Elon Musk, one of the world’s most popular CEOs doesn’t really believe in doing anything without creating a buzz. Recently a cryptocurrency event featuring Elon musk jack Dorsey has been stealing the spotlights in the crypto world. And it goes without saying how big of an impact Tesla CEO’s words can make when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

This time around, Twitter’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, joined him to talk about the summit “The B Word.” The conference will be held on the 21st of July and aims at “destigmatizing and demystifying mainstream narratives on Bitcoin.” The organisers said Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood, among others, will participate in the meeting.

In a Bitcoin magazine tweet announcing the participation of entrepreneurs, Mr. Musk added, “We’ll sing a cover during this conference. Europe’s Countdown He also put a connection to a song from the rock band.

Can I borrow a wig? — jack (@jack) July 19, 2021

Mr Dorsey tagged Tesla Chief Executive Officer in response, “Can I borrow a wig?” Mr. Musk didn’t take time to visit the CEO service on Twitter and said, “I’ve got a tonne, certainly.”

Mr. Dorsey also suggested the CEO of SpaceX an alternative song and said that they’d rather we go with it. He linked the band Journey with the 1981 song Don’t Stop Believin.

Internet users have divided the two tech giants into a humorous joke. A laughable Emoji several people answered the tweet.

One person remarked, “Now we finally know how your hair magically came back, by quoting Mr Musk’s “toned” wig comments. He showed an old, shareable picture of Mr Musk and a new picture in which he was shown with several hairs.

