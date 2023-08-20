Jack Dorsey Quits Instagram After 12 Years

In a surprising move, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and former Chief Executive Officer of the social media giant, has announced his departure from Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram platform. Dorsey shared this decision on X, the rebranded version of Twitter, stating that he has deleted his Instagram account and declared himself “Meta free.”

On August 18, Dorsey posted a message, revealing his departure from Instagram, a platform he had been a part of for 12 years. He reminisced about his early involvement, claiming to be one of the platform’s first 10 accounts and an initial angel investor. He playfully questioned, “Who will they give the @jack handle to?”

When questioned about his presence on Meta’s other social networking platforms, Dorsey replied with a clear stance, stating, “No. Or WhatsApp clear eyes, meta free, can’t lose.” He dismissed inquiries with a touch of humor, saying that the reasons behind his decision were too “meta” to be of interest.

Interestingly, Dorsey’s decision caught the attention of tech mogul Elon Musk, who responded to the news with a fire emoji in the comments section of Dorsey’s announcement. This exchange led to speculation about whether Dorsey would become involved with Elon Musk’s recently rebranded platform.

It’s worth noting that Dorsey had already distanced himself from Facebook products in the past. In 2020, he spoke about his unique approach to social media in an episode of Rich Kleiman’s podcast, ‘The Boardroom: Out of Office’. Dorsey stated that he doesn’t frequently use Instagram or other Facebook products, expressing his admiration for Snapchat’s innovations instead.

Dorsey’s involvement with Meta’s Threads, a new feature launched in July, further showcased his distinct perspective. He shared a screenshot on Twitter, revealing that Mark Zuckerberg had sent him a follow request on the platform. Dorsey humorously responded with, “Too soon b,” indicating a playful jab at Zuckerberg.

However, Dorsey didn’t shy away from critiquing. He juxtaposed Meta’s products with X, quipping, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” This response came after a post highlighted Twitter-like platforms including Meta’s Threads, Twitter, Dorsey’s Bluesky, Mastodon, and Post News. Dorsey’s Instagram departure and his Musk interactions have intrigued the tech realm. Will he join Musk’s venture? Could his exit spark shifts in social media? With his unconventional approach and history of innovation, Dorsey’s actions will undoubtedly leave their imprint. In closing, Jack Dorsey’s Instagram exit after 12 years has the tech sphere abuzz. His departure and exchanges with Elon Musk fuel discussions about his trajectory and potential impact on social media’s ever-evolving landscape. Given Dorsey’s trailblazing spirit, the industry watches with anticipation. However, Dorsey hasn’t shied away from expressing criticisms. He openly compared Meta’s products to Twitter, now rebranded as X, implying that they bore similarities. He quipped, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones,” in response to a post that highlighted various social media platforms resembling Twitter. This lineup included Meta’s Threads, Twitter itself, Dorsey’s new platform Bluesky, Mastodon, and Post News.

In the wake of Dorsey’s departure from Instagram and his interactions with Elon Musk, the tech world is left speculating on his next moves. Will he join Musk’s platform? Will his departure spark further shifts in the social media landscape? As Dorsey’s history has shown, his unique approach to social networking is bound to keep the industry on its toes.

In conclusion, Jack Dorsey’s decision to leave Instagram after 12 years has garnered attention from the tech community. His departure, along with his interactions with Elon Musk, has sparked discussions about his future endeavors and potential impacts on the evolving social media landscape. With his distinct perspective and history of innovative thinking, Dorsey’s moves are likely to continue influencing the industry.

Comments

comments