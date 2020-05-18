Log In Register
Jack Dorsey’s Start Small LLC Reaches Nearly $88M In Disbursements

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessNews

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced on Saturday, that his recently formed LLC has neared the $88M mark in disbursements to tackle the pandemic.

Early last month, Dorsey announced he would be allotting $1B of his equity in Square, to a new entity, Start Small LLC. The entrepreneur and philanthropist stated that this amount would further be disbursed to various organizations and platforms dedicated to providing relief to those hardest hit by the Covid Crisis.

Dorsey has further made the entity’s transactions as transparent as possible, publicly displaying the LLC’s donations, remaining funds, concerned organizations, etc.

Funds have been allocated to a plethora of platforms from those involved in setting up distance learning facilities and education tools, to providing PPE’s to sections of society most in need.

Dorsey has further supported a number of organizations run by some popular personalities, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Elton John and Meek Mill.

 

