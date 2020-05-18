Jack Dorsey’s Start Small LLC Reaches Nearly $88M In Disbursements

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced on Saturday, that his recently formed LLC has neared the $88M mark in disbursements to tackle the pandemic.

#startsmall is up to $87.8M in disbursements. Most are in the tracking sheet, some in process for next week. Interested in helping? All these are incredible and impactful orgs…find one that resonates with you. And now a thread on 6 new grants… https://t.co/NEvCyaBuMh — jack (@jack) May 15, 2020

Early last month, Dorsey announced he would be allotting $1B of his equity in Square, to a new entity, Start Small LLC. The entrepreneur and philanthropist stated that this amount would further be disbursed to various organizations and platforms dedicated to providing relief to those hardest hit by the Covid Crisis.

Dorsey has further made the entity’s transactions as transparent as possible, publicly displaying the LLC’s donations, remaining funds, concerned organizations, etc.

Funds have been allocated to a plethora of platforms from those involved in setting up distance learning facilities and education tools, to providing PPE’s to sections of society most in need.

$720k to @KakenyasDream to help protect girls in rural Kenya as their schools are closed due to COVID-19. This will also provide distance learning and supplies, and a new and larger Health Clinic for when they return. https://t.co/xTBEjl0mCJ — jack (@jack) May 15, 2020

Dorsey has further supported a number of organizations run by some popular personalities, including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Elton John and Meek Mill.

$1mm to @ejaf to help protect the frontline workers and communities battling the HIV epidemic. Thank you @eltonofficial! https://t.co/jgsB91jZus — jack (@jack) May 13, 2020

Comments

comments