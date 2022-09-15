The enterprise with Warren Buffett at the helm, Berkshire Hathaway, is the one making a large investment in real estate in Jackson County.

During a meeting this morning, the West Virginia Economic Development Authority formally approved the sale of the former Century Aluminum site to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, revealing the identity of the firm for the first time to the general public.

Gov. Jim Justice and state representatives made the announcement in person today at a ceremony held at the state Capitol. Justice said during the announcement, “West Virginia is definitely on the move, and I am really, really proud.”

Precision Castparts/Timet is the manufacturer at the more than 2,000-acre location, which Berkshire Hathaway acquired in

Jackson County-based Berkshire Hathaway company will develop titanium aerospace products

Precision Castparts/Timet is the producer at the more than 2,000-acre facility, which Berkshire Hathaway acquired in 2015. The titanium and aerospace industry will receive solar power from Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of BHE Renewables, stated during the announcement today at the state Capitol, “This is just the beginning.”

Officials from the state also have that hope.

State Development Director Mitch Carmichael, who was born and raised in Jackson County, claimed that “this will be a magnet like no other to attract further business and industry.”

Bo Hartley, a Jackson County resident and member of the EDA board, provided some context for what this development will entail.

I was around back when Jackson County didn’t exist. It was an agricultural area. I can still feel the impact that Kaiser Aluminum’s sudden arrival had on that neighbourhood and on me personally. My more than 50-year-old wife and her family. He continued, referring to Century’s forerunner Kaiser Aluminum, “her family came from Washington State for Kaiser Aluminum.

Glenn Jeffries, a Democratic senator from Putnam, wrote Warren Buffett a letter that started the chain of events that led to this point, according to Carmichael. According to Carmichael, this resulted in Berkshire Hathaway making several trips to find a suitable location.

Senator Jeffries’ efforts are the only reason we are where we are, according to Carmichael.

Among the presenters at today’s announcement was Jeffries. We have so much potential here that we ought to start approaching investors around the nation, he recalled thinking.