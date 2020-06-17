Jai Kisan secured Rs 30 crore in series A funding round

Jai Kisan, a Mumbai based rural fintech platform has now secured INR 30 crore in the Pre-Series A funding round backed by the Arkam Ventures with the participation from NABVENTURES Fund I. this is the first time NABVENTURES has invested in the startup.

Commenting on the investment, Rahul Chandra, Managing Director of Arkam Ventures, said, “Very few startups have the commanding view of a large untapped space. Even fewer startups have the luxury of tailwinds in these challenging times. Jai Kisan is a rare combination of both of the above along with a unique business model that adds value to multiple participants of the agri supply chain.”

“We set out on the mission to change the way financial services are delivered to rural customers. Over the past few months, we have built a diverse book while ensuring delivery of credit instantly and more importantly – cheaply, across 10 states including the most backward parts of the country,” Arjun Ahluwalia, Co-founder and CEO, Jai Kisan said.

