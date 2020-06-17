Robotics startup Peppermint secured funding from Venture Catalysts

Peppermint, an Industrial robotics startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Venture Catalysts and Naveen Kshatriya, former head of ANZ and Castrol Asia.

Peppermint in a statement revealed that it would use the new funds to scale up its manufacturing efforts, strengthen its after-sales support infrastructure, and foray into new markets.

Runal Dahiwade, Founder and CEO, Peppermint, adds,

“We are now excited to strengthen our team and expand to new territories as we scale production.”

Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President, and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts said,

“With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the need for tech-enabled cleaning and hygiene solutions at workplaces is now higher than ever. Robots and automated machines can play a vital role during this crisis as they can minimise human intervention and enable social distancing. Many countries have already deployed robots that can clean large surfaces without requiring any human assistance, and India is also ruminating about the potential of cleaning robots in combating the pandemic.”

Comments

comments