The Jeep Cherokee, a name synonymous with rugged adventure and urban versatility, is set to make a triumphant return in 2025. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa announced the revival during the Los Angeles Auto Show, confirming that the new iteration of the Cherokee will feature a hybrid powertrain. This news comes as a surprise to fans and industry watchers alike, following the Cherokee’s discontinuation in 2023.

A Storied Past, a Promising Future

The Cherokee has been an integral part of Jeep’s lineup for nearly five decades, earning its place as one of the most iconic SUVs in automotive history. From its origins as a trail-ready vehicle with solid rear axles to its most recent iteration as a modern crossover, the Cherokee has evolved alongside consumer demands. The outgoing model, produced between 2014 and 2023, shifted away from traditional body-on-frame construction to a unibody platform. While this move aligned the Cherokee with contemporary design trends, it failed to sustain robust sales.

The decision to reintroduce the Cherokee with a hybrid powertrain signals Jeep’s commitment to staying competitive in an era of electrification and sustainability. However, details about its exact design, platform, and production location remain under wraps.

Hybrid Powertrain: A New Era for the Cherokee

The upcoming Cherokee will embrace hybrid technology, a first for the model. This move aligns with Jeep’s broader strategy to electrify its lineup and cater to environmentally conscious buyers. While specifics about the powertrain are yet to be revealed, it is expected that the hybrid Cherokee will offer enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising the brand’s hallmark off-road capabilities.

This development raises questions about how the Cherokee will fit into Jeep’s lineup. Currently, the Jeep Compass caters to compact SUV buyers, albeit with limited cargo space compared to rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The Cherokee, with its midsize dimensions and superior off-road capabilities, could fill the gap in Jeep’s unconventional SUV roster.

Production Plans Still Unclear

One major mystery surrounding the Cherokee’s return is where it will be manufactured. The previous Cherokee was built at Jeep’s Belvidere Assembly facility in Illinois, which has been idle since the model’s production ceased in 2023. Jeep has not yet disclosed whether the new Cherokee will be built at Belvidere or a different location.

The Cherokee Name Debate

The Cherokee name has long been a subject of contention, particularly with the Cherokee Nation, which has voiced concerns about its cultural appropriation. While Jeep has continued to use the name in the past, the 2025 Cherokee’s hybrid revival could reignite discussions about its branding. Some industry experts speculate that Jeep might opt for a new name altogether, especially if the revived model significantly departs from its predecessors in form and function.

A Competitive Return?

Reviving the Cherokee is no small task, especially in a competitive SUV market dominated by well-established models. Its hybrid powertrain could serve as a unique selling point, appealing to buyers seeking sustainability without sacrificing capability. Jeep’s decision to reinvest in the Cherokee underscores its confidence in the model’s potential to reclaim its place in the midsize SUV segment.

For now, enthusiasts and industry watchers will have to wait for more details as Jeep gears up for the Cherokee’s grand return in 2025. Whether the hybrid formula will be enough to reignite the Cherokee’s legacy remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Jeep is not done with its iconic SUV just yet.