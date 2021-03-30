Jeep & Electrify America To Setup 4xe Charging stations

The Ohio-based automotive company, Jeep is marking its territory with 4xe charging plugins all over the US. They are partnering with Electrify America, yet, charging stations will have the brand Jeep.

The Jeep charging stations are going to be available at diverse locations in California. Includes, Moab, Big Bear, Utah, and Rubicon Trail. It is expected that by December 2021 the charging stations will be fully operational. Their launch event also includes a badge of honor to show ownership of the brand new Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

With special Jeep stations set up with the launch of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the charging is expected to be fast. The battery capacity of the Jeep is 12 hours. Additionally, the charge is full within two hours when connected on level 2. The Jeep can smoothly go 21 miles for one complete charge.

Electricity for these stations

The electricity for the charging stations will be from solar in the available places, and others are to have fuel-based electricity. Though the charging stations are not fully renewable, the carbon emission will be lower than before. Electrify America announced last week about adding solar-powered charging setups in rural and outskirts of California.

In the interview with the CEO, Christian Meunier said, “Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners,”

He added, “Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country.”

The process of making an ease usage of their cars is of importance, as Jeep is a Sports utility company alongside being a Luxury brand. Hence, a premium experience cannot be experienced without proper charging stations.

Electrify America part of Volkswagen

Electrify America is the subsidiary company of Volkswagen Group of America, which was the result of a pledge. In 2015, the Volkswagen Brand was found to have defected diesel engines, which gave a different reading than the original. The original emissions exceeded the regulated limit. The court then signed a deal with them, where Volkswagen ended up paying $2 billion to compensate the 10-year loss for its users. Additionally, the deal also needed them to set up charging stations.

Furthermore, Electrify America’s first charging-plugin was set up in Massachusetts in 2018. Currently, the company already has dealt with different brands by including discounted charging charges with Audi, Lucid Motors, and Volkswagen.

You can easily local the nearby station, with their locator from the website. By the end of the year, Electrify America plans to have additional 800 charge plug-in locations. We are yet to know how and if this will be an advantage for Volkswagen’s EV entry in America.