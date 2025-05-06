In a bold shift signaling Jeep’s global ambitions, the American SUV icon has taken the wraps off the third-generation Jeep Compass, launching first in Europe later this year. Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, has positioned this model to appeal to international buyers, particularly in regions pushing for electrified mobility and premium tech features.

Prioritizing Europe: A Strategic Pivot

While Jeep has traditionally catered to North American markets, the new Compass flips the script. The model will debut across Europe before expanding globally, highlighting Stellantis’ focus on diversifying beyond the U.S. market. Production will begin at the Melfi plant in Italy, and orders for a limited-run First Edition are already open.

Under the Skin: New STLA Medium Platform

Gone are the old Fiat-Chrysler underpinnings. The 2026 Compass now rides on Stellantis’ modular STLA Medium platform, shared with the Peugeot 3008/5008, Opel Grandland, and Citroën C5 Aircross. This allows for better electrification support and a more refined driving experience.

At 179.1 inches long, the SUV grows by 6.1 inches compared to its predecessor, bringing more space and positioning it above the aging Renegade and the compact Avenger.

Design: Rugged Meets Modern

True to Jeep DNA, the new Compass retains its rugged, boxy character. Angular lines, a refreshed seven-slot grille, and flatter matrix LED headlights give it presence. Around the back, X-shaped taillights are connected via an illuminated Jeep logo on a light bar, emphasizing its modern touch.

Variants with two-tone paint, 20-inch wheels, and black roofs aim to attract style-conscious buyers, though off-road purists will prefer smaller wheels for better capability. The SUV boasts 7.9 inches of ground clearance, plus off-road angles of 20° (approach), 15° (breakover), and 26° (departure). Hill descent control and a water fording depth of 18.5 inches add to its trail-ready cred.

Interior Overhaul: Tech-Forward, Spacious Cabin

Inside, the transformation is striking. Even the base model offers a massive 16-inch ultra-wide touchscreen and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. Physical buttons remain for essential functions, including the Selec-Terrain dial, placed next to a new rotary gear selector.

With the extended wheelbase, rear-seat passengers benefit from an additional 2.2 inches of legroom, and overall cabin storage increases by 1.6 cubic feet. The trunk, with split-folding seats, now offers 19.4 cubic feet of space.

Powertrain Lineup: Gas, Hybrid, and Full EV

The 2026 Compass offers something for everyone:

145-hp Mild-Hybrid (48V)

195-hp Plug-in Hybrid

213-hp FWD EV (311 miles WLTP)

315-hp AWD EV (404 miles WLTP)

Top-spec electric versions use a new Jeep-exclusive rear motor, enabling them to climb 20% slopes even if front tires lose grip. The EVs feature a flat underbody, active grille shutters, and aero wheels to maximize range. Fast charging from 20–80% takes just 30 minutes using a 160-kW charger.

Coming to America—Eventually

While Europe gears up for deliveries in Q4 2025, American buyers will have to wait. The U.S. version is expected in 2026 as a 2027 model year, potentially built at Stellantis’ Brampton facility in Ontario. However, production plans are currently under review.

One thing’s clear: the new Compass isn’t just a refresh—it’s Jeep’s future, electrified and global.