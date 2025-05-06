The DeLorean DMC-12 is a symbol of iconic ’80s design, most famously recognized for its starring role in the Back to the Future movie trilogy. Known for its sleek, sharp body lines and stainless steel exterior, the DeLorean is a car that demands attention. While seeing a standard DMC-12 cruising down the street is a rare enough occurrence, there’s an even rarer sight— a 24-karat gold-plated DeLorean, a true masterpiece that captivates automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This Midas-touched marvel is one of only a few in existence and currently resides at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, a must-see for any car lover. But what’s the fascinating history behind this gilded treasure? Let’s delve into the story behind the legendary gold-plated DeLoreans.

The Gold Plated DeLorean: A Marketing Misstep

In the early ’80s, DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) formed a partnership with American Express to create a limited run of gold-plated DeLorean DMC-12s. The ambitious plan was to sell 100 of these gilded beauties at an eye-watering price of $85,000 each— a significant markup from the base model’s original price of $25,000.

Unfortunately, the promotion turned out to be a colossal failure. Despite the glamour of the golden exterior, DMC only managed to sell two of the cars. As a result, the gold-plated DeLoreans became exceedingly rare, with only a handful left in existence today.

The Story Behind the Two Sold Units

The first of the two gold-plated DeLoreans (VIN 4300) was sold to Sherwood Marshal, a former Royal Canadian Naval officer. Marshall opted for a tan interior and manual transmission for his golden DeLorean. This car was later donated to the National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada, where it remains today as part of the museum’s extensive collection.

The second car (VIN 4301) featured a black interior and an automatic transmission, giving it a distinctly different look and feel. Roger Mize, the president of Snyder National Bank in Snyder, Texas, purchased this DeLorean. For over 20 years, the gold DeLorean sat proudly in the bank’s lobby, becoming a local icon. Eventually, Mize decided to transfer ownership to the Petersen Automotive Museum, where it now resides in the famed “Vault” section, alongside other rare and collectible vehicles.

A Third Gold DeLorean: A One-of-a-Kind Giveaway

Due to an agreement with American Express, DMC was required to make spare gold-plated panels in case one of the original cars was damaged. As luck would have it, no accidents occurred, so the spare panels were used to create a third gold DeLorean (VIN 20105). This particular vehicle featured a tan interior and automatic transmission and was given away in a promotional raffle in collaboration with Big Lots, a retail chain.

Currently, the third gold DeLorean is in a private collection in Maryland. There are also reports of a few other owners who independently commissioned their own gold-plated DeLoreans, though the current locations of these vehicles remain unknown.

DeLorean DMC-12: A Car Ahead of Its Time

While the gold-plated DeLorean may be the crown jewel of the brand, the original DMC-12 itself remains a car ahead of its time. Manufactured between 1981 and 1983, the DMC-12 was priced at $25,000 at launch, though the final model year saw a price tag of $34,000. The car’s most notable features included its stainless steel body, gull-wing doors, and a 2.85L V6 engine that produced a modest 130 horsepower.

Despite its short production run, the DeLorean DMC-12 has become a cultural icon, immortalized in movies and the hearts of car enthusiasts. The golden versions, in particular, stand as unique pieces of automotive history, and visiting them in museums like the Petersen is a must for anyone interested in rare and unusual cars.

A Must-See for Car Lovers

Whether you’re a fan of ’80s nostalgia, an admirer of automotive design, or simply intrigued by the story of the gold-plated DeLorean, these cars are a testament to the allure and complexity of the DeLorean brand. If you have the chance, a visit to the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the golden DeLorean is a truly unforgettable experience, where automotive history comes to life in the most unique and unexpected way.