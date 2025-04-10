Jeff Bezos, Executive Chairman of Amazon and one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs, is reportedly deepening his footprint in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Following Amazon’s well-known $1.3 billion investment in Rivian, Bezos is now backing Slate Auto, a relatively under-the-radar startup focused on building an affordable two-seat electric truck — with a price tag as low as $25,000.

According to an exclusive report from TechCrunch, Slate Auto was launched in 2022 as an offshoot of Re:Build Manufacturing, another venture supported by Bezos. While Slate hasn’t yet become a household name, its quietly aggressive expansion and strategic talent acquisition suggest big ambitions.

A Detroit Dream Team Assembles

Based in Metro Detroit, Slate Auto has rapidly built a team by recruiting top-tier talent from both legacy automakers and emerging EV brands. Employees from Ford, GM, Stellantis, and newer names like Fisker, Canoo, and Harley Davidson’s EV division have reportedly jumped ship to join the ambitious new venture.

The company’s LinkedIn page currently lists a headcount of 201–500 employees — a notable size for a startup still in stealth mode. This signals that Slate may be closer to unveiling its product than initially expected.

Inspired by Icons: Model T and VW Beetle as Blueprints

While technical specifications remain tightly guarded, insiders claim that the company is drawing heavy inspiration from the Ford Model T and Volkswagen Beetle — both iconic vehicles that democratized mobility in their respective eras. The goal? To make electric vehicles accessible to the masses, not just the elite.

The envisioned truck is expected to be compact yet practical, prioritizing simplicity, affordability, and efficiency — a sharp contrast to the luxury-leaning EV models dominating today’s market.

Financial Firepower: Backed by Millions in Venture Capital

Behind Slate’s stealthy growth is significant financial muscle. The startup raised at least $111 million during its Series A round in 2023, according to the report. Additional funding appears to have rolled in through a Series B round at the end of the same year, with filings in Delaware indicating authorization of up to 500 million preferred shares at $2.37 per share.

This level of funding points to deep investor confidence — likely bolstered by Bezos’ involvement and the company’s long-term vision.

Production Plans: Indiana Facility to Go Live by 2026

Slate Auto reportedly plans to begin production by late 2026, with manufacturing operations based out of a site near Indianapolis, Indiana. It remains unclear whether the company has acquired an existing facility or intends to build a new plant from the ground up.

What is clear, however, is Slate’s bold ambition to disrupt the EV market by bringing electric mobility to the mainstream — starting with a no-frills, low-cost pickup.

Looking Ahead: A Potential Industry Shakeup

With Jeff Bezos in the driver’s seat — and a growing team of industry veterans behind the wheel — Slate Auto could emerge as a powerful new player in the EV space. If successful, its mission to deliver a $25,000 electric truck could upend the current market dynamics and spark a new era of affordable electric transportation.

As more details emerge, Slate Auto will be a company to watch closely.