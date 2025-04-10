A $4 Billion Milestone and Counting

Zepto, one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce startups, is racing ahead with remarkable speed. Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha recently announced that Zepto is approaching $4 billion in Annualized Gross Order Value (GOV) — a milestone that marks an impressive ~300% year-on-year growth. Since just January 2025, the company has grown by another ~30%, a testament to its meteoric rise and strong consumer demand.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn on April 9, Palicha said, “Zepto is getting close to $4B in Annualized GOV, which represents ~300% year-on-year growth (and ~30% growth since my last update in January).”

Credits: Medial

What’s even more remarkable? This scale is being achieved not at the expense of financial health, but in tandem with disciplined cost control — a rare feat in the volatile world of startup-led quick commerce. In this article, we’ll look into what’s driving Zepto’s explosive growth, how it’s tightening its financials, and why it could be one of India’s most IPO-ready startups this year.

Burning Less, Growing More

Unlike many of its peers who continue to chase growth at the cost of massive burn, Zepto is working hard to flip the script. According to Palicha, the company has managed to cut its EBITDA (excluding ESOPs) and Operating Cash Flow (OCF) burn by 50% over the past three months — even while continuing to grow aggressively.

This is not just a temporary efficiency bump. Palicha says Zepto is now within touching distance of breakeven on both EBITDA and OCF. And to top it off, the company maintains a strong net cash buffer on its balance sheet, giving it the financial runway and flexibility to push further — or weather market shifts if needed.

Dark Stores, Bright Results

Central to Zepto’s success is its dark store model — a fulfillment strategy that enables 10-minute deliveries through a network of local, highly optimized micro-warehouses. According to Palicha, newly launched dark stores are tracking toward EBITDA breakeven, just like those set up in earlier expansion phases.

This proves Zepto’s expansion strategy is not just replicable, but also increasingly efficient with scale. Every new dark store is becoming profitable faster, showcasing maturity in execution and a tight grip on operational costs.

This approach also allows Zepto to stay asset-light while scaling, compared to traditional retail or even some Q-commerce models burdened by high last-mile delivery costs.

What Goes Into Zepto’s GOV?

Palicha also clarified how Zepto calculates its GOV — a metric that can sometimes vary across platforms. In Zepto’s case, GOV includes:

Fruits and vegetables at selling price, not procurement cost

Ancillary revenue streams, including subscriptions and advertising

This indicates Zepto is diversifying revenue sources smartly, tapping into high-margin segments like ads and loyalty programs. It’s a strong sign of business model evolution and strategic monetization beyond just order volume.

IPO Ready?

With this kind of momentum — both in growth and financial maturity — Zepto is clearly gearing up for its next big leap: a public listing. The company is reportedly eyeing an IPO in the second half of 2025, and updates like these only bolster its investor story.

In an industry known for high burn and thin margins, Zepto’s narrative is refreshingly different: grow fast, burn less, and move toward profitability with discipline.

Credits: The Economic Times

The Bigger Picture

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has emerged as a major player in India’s Q-commerce race — competing with Blinkit (Zomato), Swiggy Instamart, and others. Its ability to deliver essentials in under 10 minutes, combined with an obsession for efficiency and scale, is making it one of the most watched startups in the country.

If Zepto can sustain this growth curve while crossing into profitability, it won’t just be an IPO candidate — it could redefine what sustainable scaling looks like in India’s startup ecosystem.