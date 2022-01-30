Jeff Bezos’ ex wife MacKenzie Scott sets charity pace, cuts Amazon stock worth $8.5B

According to a regulatory filing, MacKenzie Scott’s position in Amazon.com Inc fell by 2.5 million shares last year, as the world’s fifth-richest woman broke records with her generosity. Based on the average of Amazon’s share price between the two disclosure dates, the shares may be worth up to $8.5 billion. Based on Amazon’s current stock price of $2,879.56, the holding would be worth $7.3 billion. According to the filing, Scott still owns 14.9 million shares. It lists Jeff Bezos’ assets, including stock that Scott acquired after their 2019 divorce and over which Bezos has voting power.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott is worth $48.3 billion. It would be much higher, but she has donated more than $8.6 billion to hundreds of charity across the United States since their divorce. Scott explains her motivations and concerns about societal inequity in blog entries that accompany her gifts. According to a June 2021 post, she gave at least $2.7 billion in 2021.

She chose to keep the amount she gave hidden in a December post. Scott’s generosity is managed by her Seattle-based family office Lost Horse, although she selects and vets groups through the Bridgespan Group. With a fortune of $168.9 billion, Bezos is the world’s second richest person.

MacKenzie Scott is a novelist and philanthropist from the United States. She has a net worth of $62.2 billion as of November 2021, thanks to a 4% ownership in Amazon. As a result, Scott is the third wealthiest woman in the United States and the world’s 21st wealthiest person. Her participation with Amazon is well-known, as is her now-dissolved marriage to Jeff Bezos. [4] She has signed the Giving Pledge, pledging to donate at least half of her fortune to charity. Scott donated $5.7 billion to working charities in 2020, one of the highest yearly donations by a single individual to working organizations. In 2021, she donated another $2.7 billion. Scott earned an American Book Award in 2006 for her debut novel, The Testing of Luther Albright, which she published in 2005. Traps, her second novel, was released in 2013. She launched Bystander Revolution in 2014 and was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

From 1993 to 2019, Scott was married to Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon and Blue Origin. She met him in 1992 while working as his assistant at D. E. Shaw; they married and moved to Seattle, Washington, in 1994 after three months of dating in New York. They have three sons and one daughter between them. Their daughter was born in China and was adopted by them.

Scott received $35.6 billion in Amazon stock in their community property divorce in 2019, while her ex-husband kept 75% of the couple’s Amazon equity. In April 2019, she became the world’s third wealthiest woman and one of the world’s wealthiest people overall. Scott was ranked the 22nd richest person in the world by Forbes in July 2020, with a net worth of $36 billion.