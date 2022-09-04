Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

John Harwood’s exit from CNN sparks discussion on Twitter

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

It seems like CNN is going to be in the spotlight for quite some, for all the wrong reasons. It was only a day before that the statements made by CNN hosts Brianna Keiler and Jeff Zeleny resulted in an online meltdown. As criticism and scrutiny over the media outlet are increasing with every minute, the exit of John Harwood, a White House Correspondent for CNN has sparked fresh fury among liberals. Harwood’s exit after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on air suspiciously coincides with the entry of the new leader of the channel who is leaning towards a more politically neutral voice in its coverage. Read along to know more about Harwood’s exit from the channel.

John Harwood

John Harwood

The What And Why

It is a well-known fact that politically loaded statements often turn into dynamites that can shake the foundations of society. There is no better proof of this than the backlash faced by CNN hosts over their disagreement over posting Marines in the background of Biden’s nationally televised speech. And now CNN is again under scrutiny after John Harwood, a White House correspondent for CNN announced his exit from the channel on Friday through his Twitter account. The exit comes a day after he made a favorable statement about President Joe Biden’s nationally televised speech in which the president stated that Republican forces loyal to Trump jeopardized American democracy.

“The core point Biden made in that political speech about a threat to democracy is true. Now that is something that is not easy for us journalists to say,” Harwood said on CNN following the address.

He also said that ” We are brought up to believe there are two different political parties with different points of view, and we don’t take sides in honest disagreements between them. But that’s not what we are talking about. These are honest disagreements. The Republican party is now led by a dishonest demagogue.” Soon after the news of his exit from CNN followed.

Harwood has wide and extensive experience working with top media outlets like the St. Petersburg Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and NBC.

There wasn’t any immediate response or comment from CNN regarding Harwood’s abrupt departure nor was there any clarification about whether his exit was the aftermath of his statements supporting Biden and criticizing Trump. All we got from CNN is a statement appreciating Harwood’s work and wishing him the best for the future.

The news of Harwood’s exit sparked an array of discussions on Twitter with several prominent individuals calling out CNN and its probable political propaganda. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend