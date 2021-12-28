John Rogers’ Top Stock Picks

John Washington Rogers is an American hedge fund manager and investor who founded Ariel Investments in 1983. The Illinois-based hedge fund has over $8.9 billion in managed securities, with a net annualized return of 10.75% from its inception through November 2020. The 62-year-old investor, who is one of the few black hedge fund managers in the country, recently launched Ariel Alternatives, a fund that will invest in and scale sustainable minority-owned businesses. JP Morgan is backing the fund with a $200 million commitment.

John Rogers was raised in the Hyde Park community area of Chicago’s South Side. His passion for stocks and investing began when his father gave him stocks as a gift on his 12th birthday. He studied economics and graduated from Princeton in 1980. Right after college, he worked for the independent investment bank William Blair & Company before starting his own firm in July 1983 through the financial support of family and friends. Ariel Capital Management went public on November 6, 1986. It started with $10,000 worth of assets under management and later turned into a billion-dollar business in a 20-year span. Ariel Capital Management was eventually rebranded to Ariel Investments, LLC in 2008. John Rogers Jr. is a firm believer in the phrase ‘slow and steady wins the race’ and that’s why he patiently searches for companies that look pretty undervalued and holds them for at least 3 years or more until they reach their ultimate potential.

Rogers served on the board of many educational organizations, including the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools and the Oprah Winfrey Foundation. He invested a lot of his time, money, and effort into spreading financial literacy among the youth. A notable thing he did was establish the Ariel Community Academy in 1996. The academy is focused on teaching finance and investing to young people. They let their students manage an actual investment portfolio. Their returns were spectacular, consistently beating the pros of Chicago and some of The Wall Street’s finest. Half of the profits from their portfolio at the end of the school year are given to graduating students to help them finance their college expenses.

Here are the top stocks:

5. Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST)

Value: $238,746,000

Change in Position Size: 3%

Percent of John Rogers’ 13F Portfolio: 2.7%

California-based Envista Holdings Corporation gives fundamental materials to dental administrations. Envista conveyed a $108.4 million overall gain or $0.64 per weakened offer for the final quarter of 2020.

As of the finish of the final quarter, 33 flexible investments in Insider Monkey’s data set of 887 assets held stakes in Envista Holdings Corporation, contrasted with 20 assets in the third quarter. Harris Associates is the greatest partner in the organization, with 8.3 million offers, worth $278.5 million.

4. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)

Value: $277,922,000

Change in Position Size: -7%

Percent of John Rogers’ 13F Portfolio: 3.1%

Mattel Inc. is a California-based toy organization that claims significant brands like Barbie, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, UNO, Star Wars, and Toy Story. For the final quarter of 2020, Mattel’s net deals were up 10% to $1.6 billion. MAT’s accounted for a gross edge of 51.4%, signals a 300 premise focuses improvement. MAT’s accounted for net gain was $130.5 million while its changed EBITDA was up 53% to $283.8 million.

With a $303.9 million stake in Mattel, Mason Hawkin’s Southeastern Asset Management owns 17.4 million portions of the organization as of the finish of the final quarter of 2020. Our information base shows that 25 speculative stock investments held stakes in Mattel as of the finish of the final quarter, versus 26 assets in the second from last quarter.

3. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Value: $316,548,000

Change in Position Size: -10%

Percent of John Rogers’ 13F Portfolio: 3.6%

Microsoft Corporation returned a whopping $9.5 billion to investors as offered repurchases and profits in the first quarter of financial 2021. The organization’s income was $37.2 billion in the past quarter, a 25% expansion contrasted with a similar quarter a year ago. MSFT had a 30% expansion in its overall gain which added up to $13.9 billion while conveying a $1.82 weakened profit for every offer. With a $1.77 trillion market capitalization, Microsoft accomplished a respectable 42.9% return in the beyond a year and settled at $236.94 per share at the end of March 1, 2021.

As of the finish of the final quarter, there were 258 multifaceted investments in Insider Monkey’s data set that held stakes in Microsoft, contrasted with 234 assets in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management, with 23.4 million portions of MSFT, is the greatest partner in the organization. Microsoft Corporation positions second in our rundown of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds: 2020 Q4 Rankings.

2. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Value: $365,017,000

Change in Position Size: -3%

Percent of John Rogers’ 13F Portfolio: 4.1%

New York-based Philip Morris International Inc. as of late beat Q4 gauges, posting perky profit and income. The organization’s net income of $7.44 billion came in over the evaluations of $7.43 billion. With a $133.67 billion market capitalization, Philip Morris conveyed an 11.36% return in the beyond 90 days.

As per our data set, the quantity of PM’s long flexible investments positions expanded toward the finish of the final quarter of 2020. There were 52 speculative stock investments that stand firm on a footing in Philip Morris International Inc. contrasted with the 50 assets in the second from last quarter. The greatest partner of the organization is Terry Smith’s Fundsmith LP, with 19.5 million offers, worth $1.6 billion.

1. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)

Value: $633,710,000

Change in Position Size: 3%

Percent of John Rogers’ 13F Portfolio: 7.1%

China-based Baidu Inc. positions first in our rundown of John Rogers’ main 5 stock picks. Baidu Inc. is China’s driving web organization. The organization as of late declared its arrangement to construct a savvy electric vehicle organization and marked an essential association with Geely Automobile. Baidu Inc. presently has a $133.67 billion market capitalization. It conveyed a noteworthy 154.45% return in the beyond a year and settled at $295.58 per share at the end of March 1, 2021.