iQoo Neo 7 confirmed to feature Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset

iQoo Neo 7 has already appeared online! Recently, we also got to see into launching their new Neo 7 smartphone within the China smartphone market. To give you a better idea, the smartphone was launched on 20th October this China.

To give you a better idea about this smartphone, this smartphone will be a new affordable-priced smartphone and will be coming with the latest flagship features and many such improvements compared to its predecessors. For this year, we will not get to see iQoo settling up with a MediaTek chipset instead of a Snapdragon chipset.

Also, this smartphone will be coming with new gaming capabilities officially. If you are also looking or waiting for a new affordable gaming smartphone then you can have your eyes on these smartphones too! Let’s now take a deep look into what this new iQoo Neo 7 will be featuring.

iQoo Neo 7 – Confirmed Specifications

Talking about the specification side, as we mentioned above, the iQoo Neo 7 will be coming with a MediaTek chipset this time instead of a Snapdragon chipset. Recently, we got to see the smartphone maker confirming about they will be adding a new MediaTek chipset for the next-generation smartphone. The chipset will be a new Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC.

Adding more details about this smartphone, we also have a report leaked out from Webo, where it’s been expected that the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 chipset will be similarly featuring a “Dedicated Display Chipset” which is again inspired by an iQoo Pro + flagship smartphone. Talking more about the chipset, this iQoo smartphone will be featuring a dedicated Pixelworks X7 Pro Display chipset.

There are also many other confirmed reports floating around about this smartphone where it’s been said that this smartphone will be a featuring a faster 256GB of internal storage and faster RAM as well. There will be even more updates being rolled out.

On the front side, we will get to see a 6.78-inch screen which will be a bigger AMOLED panel and will be supporting a faster 120Hz refresh rate and will be supporting a peak resolution of Full HD+. On the software side, this smartphone will be coming up with the newly launched Android 13 out of the box.

Talking about the camera side, this smartphone will be featuring a 16MP selfie shooter and on the rear side, we will get to see a 50MP main sensor which will be Sony IMX766V sensor, and also will be coupled with a Periscope lens. On the battery side, it’s been said that this smartphone will be featuring a bigger battery which will be 5,000 mAh in capacity, and also this smartphone will be featuring a faster-wired sharing of 120W as well.