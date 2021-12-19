JPMorgan hit with $200 million in fines for letting employees use WhatsApp to evade regulators’ reach

JPMorgan Chase was fined $200 million by regulators for breaking federal record-keeping requirements, including turning a blind eye while workers conducted business over WhatsApp and personal devices.

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a record $125 million settlement, citing JPMorgan’s securities arm’s “longstanding failures” to retain an archive of employee interactions.

The bank also will pay a $75 million penalty to resolve a parallel investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which concluded that “unauthorised communication methods” had been in common usage since at least 2015, including among managing directors and top supervisors.

The agencies also got the New York-based bank, which has a market cap of $463.3 billion, to make a rare admission of wrongdoing.

Financial firms are required by law to keep electronic records between brokers and clients so that regulators can examine them and prevent fraud and antitrust violations. However, in the age of remote-everything, some members of Wall Street’s professional class have done business outside of the reach of company phone lines and messaging systems, with many switching to platforms like WeChat, Signal, and Telegram.

Although JPMorgan’s standards forbade the use of such apps for work reasons, enforcement was lax.

“Since the 1930s, record-keeping and books-and-records obligations have been an essential part of market integrity and a foundational component of the SEC’s ability to be an effective cop on the beat,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement. “As technology changes, it’s even more important that registrants ensure that their communications are appropriately recorded and are not conducted outside of official channels in order to avoid market oversight.”

In the financial realm, offline messages can have cascading repercussions. When the SEC was unable to obtain records in other investigations, it discovered JPMorgan’s practise, which “significantly hampered the SEC’s ability to investigate potential violations of the federal securities laws,” according to a news release. The penalties is the largest the SEC has ever issued for such records violations, and the case has prompted inspections at other financial organisations, showing the problem is widespread in the industry, according to the SEC. In recent years, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and BP have all taken disciplinary action against traders for their messaging practises.

“JPMorgan’s failures hindered several Commission investigations and required the staff to take additional steps that should not have been necessary,” Sanjay Wadhwa, the SEC’s deputy director of enforcement, said in a statement. “This settlement reflects the seriousness of these violations. Firms must share the mission of investor protection rather than inhibit it with incomplete record-keeping.”