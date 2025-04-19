In a significant blow to one of the world’s most powerful tech companies, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled on April 17, 2025, that Google illegally maintains monopolies in two critical areas of the online advertising industry. The decision represents a major legal victory for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and clears the way for potential structural remedies, including the possible breakup of Google’s advertising business.

Judge Brinkema, presiding in Alexandria, Virginia, found that Google willfully acquired and maintained monopoly power in both the publisher ad server market and the ad exchange market. These technologies are at the core of how online advertisements are placed and monetized.

Publisher ad servers allow websites to manage and sell their digital advertising inventory. Ad exchanges, meanwhile, are the platforms where advertisers and publishers come together to buy and sell ad space in real time. Brinkema emphasized the importance of these systems, describing them as the “lifeblood” of the internet, generating vital revenue for news sites and other online publishers.

A Blow to Google’s Ad Empire

The ruling now sets the stage for further hearings to decide how to restore competition in these digital markets. Among the options on the table is a forced divestiture of key ad tools, such as the Google Ad Manager, which includes both Google’s ad exchange and publisher server.

This case marks the second major judicial decision finding Google in violation of antitrust laws. It comes just days before another high-profile trial in Washington, D.C., where Google will face scrutiny over its dominance in online search, potentially leading to the forced sale of Chrome or other core business assets.

One Win, One Loss for the DOJ

While the ruling largely favored the DOJ, Judge Brinkema did not find Google liable for holding a monopoly in advertiser ad networks—the part of the ecosystem that connects advertisers with ad platforms.

Still, the DOJ and several state attorneys general see the decision as a strong legal precedent and a step forward in regulating Big Tech’s influence over the digital economy.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi hailed the outcome as a “landmark victory,” stating, “This Department of Justice will continue taking bold legal action to protect the American people from encroachments on free speech and free markets by tech companies.”

Google’s Response and Planned Appeal

In response to the decision, Google Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland said the company would appeal the ruling. “We won half of this case and we will appeal the other half,” she said, disputing the court’s assessment of Google’s publisher tools.

She added, “Publishers have many options and they choose Google because our ad tech tools are simple, affordable, and effective.”

Despite the defiant tone, Google’s stock dropped by 1.4% following the news—an indicator of investor unease about potential regulatory fallout.

Experts are already describing the ruling as a major turning point. Michael Ashley Schulman, Chief Investment Officer at Running Point Capital, called it a “major inflection point” not just for Google but the entire tech industry. He said the decision shows that U.S. courts are increasingly open to “aggressive structural remedies” in antitrust cases.

“This could increase regulatory risk premiums across major tech stocks, especially those like Amazon and Meta, which operate similarly integrated ecosystems,” Schulman explained.

The ruling follows a series of antitrust cases involving Apple, Meta, Amazon, and others. Each case has received bipartisan political support, continuing a trend that began under President Trump’s first term and has endured through his current administration.

During the three-week trial in 2024, the DOJ and state prosecutors argued that Google employed traditional monopoly tactics—acquiring rivals, locking in customers, and limiting interoperability with competitors.

The judge rejected claims that Google’s acquisitions alone were anti-competitive but agreed that Google had unlawfully tied its ad server and ad exchange products, forcing publishers to use both and making it difficult for rivals to gain traction.

Brinkema wrote that Google enacted “anticompetitive policies that were not in its publisher customers’ best interests,” ultimately harming both the competitive process and consumers by limiting choices and innovation.

The next phase of the legal battle will involve determining what remedies should be imposed. The DOJ has already signaled it will ask the court to force Google to divest its ad server and ad exchange tools to restore competition in the market.

Such a breakup would be unprecedented in the modern digital era and would mark one of the most aggressive antitrust moves since the dismantling of AT&T in the 1980s.

With another trial looming next week over Google’s search monopoly, the tech giant faces a double legal jeopardy that could reshape its business model and set a precedent for how antitrust law is applied in the digital age.