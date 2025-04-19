Nearly a decade since its debut, the Volvo S90 is receiving a second facelift that brings a refined aesthetic, advanced tech, and improved ride quality. While the electric ES90 is now Volvo’s crown jewel, the internal combustion S90 lives on—at least in select markets. The 2026 refresh signals the brand’s ongoing commitment to traditional luxury sedans, even as its global strategy shifts toward electrification.

Familiar Face, Fresh Details

The 2026 S90 inherits the same design language introduced in last year’s XC90 facelift. Key visual changes include a redesigned grille, sleeker matrix LED headlights, and a reshaped front bumper, hood, and fenders. Around back, the taillights have been subtly restyled to maintain continuity with Volvo’s updated design philosophy.

Volvo is also introducing two elegant new exterior color options—Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red—alongside fresh two-tone alloy wheels. These minor design changes aim to keep the sedan visually appealing without straying too far from its understated Scandinavian roots.

Bigger Screen, Quieter Cabin

Step inside, and the 2026 S90 reveals more than just cosmetic upgrades. Borrowing once again from the XC90, the sedan now features a larger 11.2-inch tablet-style infotainment screen. While the new display provides better visuals and functionality, it no longer sits flush with the dashboard, which could divide opinion among long-time Volvo purists.

Nevertheless, comfort takes center stage with upgraded sound insulation and a newly standard adaptive suspension. These enhancements are designed to deliver a quieter, smoother ride, bolstering the S90’s reputation as a comfortable cruiser for long distances.

Powertrain Tweaks, But No Diesel

Volvo has yet to release the full technical specifications, but confirmed that the plug-in hybrid version will offer up to 50 miles (80 km) of electric-only range based on the WLTP standard. In some markets, a mild-hybrid gasoline model with front-wheel drive will also be available.

The company has reiterated its firm exit from diesel-powered passenger cars, a decision finalized over a year ago. The S90’s updated lineup aligns with Volvo’s sustainability goals while still catering to customers who aren’t ready to go fully electric.

Skipping the US and Europe

Despite these enhancements, the S90’s days appear numbered in Western markets. Volvo has officially confirmed that the 2026 model will not be sold in the United States or Europe. Since 2017, the S90 has been manufactured exclusively in China—a detail that now positions it unfavorably amid renewed tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles under the Trump administration’s policies.

“The S90 is a key part of our product portfolio for the coming years in some of our Asian markets,” said Erik Severinson, Volvo’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer. This strategic move highlights Volvo’s regional realignment, favoring markets like China where demand for luxury sedans remains relatively strong.

Future of the V90 Uncertain

As for the S90’s sibling, the V90 wagon, its future remains unclear. Volvo sold just under 10,000 units globally last year—four times fewer than the S90 sedan. Some European countries, like the Netherlands, have already begun phasing out the estate model.

Final Word

While the 2026 S90 may not be headed to Western shores, its elegant evolution and focus on comfort show that Volvo hasn’t entirely abandoned the traditional luxury sedan. With refreshed styling and improved tech, the S90 continues to “age like fine wine”—but only in select cellars around the world.