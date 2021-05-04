JupiterOne raises $30 million in series B round

Jupiterone, a startup focused on cybersecurity management automation raises $30 million in series B round. Sapphire Ventures led the funding round. The capital raised through the funding will be used for building upon the company’s engineering and enhancing product development, in addition to extending the company’s reach to newer horizons.

JupiterOne

Jupiterone centralizes data from various cloud services into a single place, thereby facilitating easy management, analysis, and alert. This will be of significant help in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams. Real-time inventory data is generated by pulling in the read-only data from the platform’s API and integrations. A one-word service is all that is required to attain in-depth knowledge and information.

JupiterOne marked its beginning as a subsidiary of Lifeomic, a health software company based in Indiana. The core idea behind JupiterOne is about working with a deep understanding and comprehension of the cyber assets in a particular environment.

At present, over 100 enterprises around the globe have experienced the benefits of solutions provided by the company. The solutions of JupiterOne are innovative and provides accurate insights into cyber asset management and governance.

The company’s team consists of about fifty employees, with the addition of a few strategic investors. These investors include Sri Viswanath (Atlassian CTO), and Jason Chan (Netflix VP).

As per the claims of the company, its revenues have doubled by 2020, and it plans to triple its revenue by the end of this year.

According to Erkang Zheng, CEO and co-founder of the company,