Jurassic World Evolution 2 Coming This Year

Frontier Development has announced Jurassic World Evolution 2, the sequel to its dinosaur park simulation. Jeff Goldblum found a way to get to introduce the new trailer.

The trailer for the sequel to the video game Jurassic World: Evolution featured a voiceover by Jeff Goldblum, who reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is based on the blockbuster movie franchise from Universal Pictures and was developed in collaboration with Universal Games Digital Platform. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World and Evolution, which builds on the first game and offers players an exciting front seat as they take over their own Jurassic World park. The game is called Jurassic World evolution 2 and created by Frontier Development, the studio responsible for the first Jurassic World game and the other Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster games. Jurassic World Evolution 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the hugely successful Jurassic World: Evolution, provides fans with all they need to create an authentic and compelling Jurassic World experience. Fronted by cast members from the Universal Pictures “Blockbuster franchise, it offers fans a brand new immersive storytelling campaign and exciting new features like four captivating game modes and an expanded and expanded list of dinosaurs. JWE 2 is the first game in which players can build their park within the boundaries of the 5 Islands chain. Each location brings new terrain and challenges for players, which they must overcome with deep, detailed management tools and creative options.

The highly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World: Evolution is not just another Jurassic World game, but the star of the series for all our dinosaurs, including brand new prehistoric species.