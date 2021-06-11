TCL Confirms The Launch For Mini LED TV Officially In India

TCL partnered with Flipkart last month to develop a new line of 4K smart TVs in India. The company has officially declared its intention to enter the Mini LED TV market in the nation. The company has teased the release of a new smart LED TV powered by Quantum Dot technology.

TCL Mini LED TV To Launch In India

TCL has announced its entry into the tiny LED TV category in India and plans to introduce its first product soon.

The business has stated that the next smart TV would be powered by Quantum Dot technology, which will have a colour volume of more than 100 percent.

Currently, the brand has not released any information on the new smart small LED TV, but it has divulged several critical elements other than the Quantum Dot technology.

For example, this display technology has a local dimming functionality as well as a broad colour gamut, high contrast, and HDR compatibility.

In addition, the TCL small LED TV is expected to include MagiConnect. The business has created a new function that will allow consumers to link their cellphones with the tiny LED TV.

Users will be able to accomplish several functions on the smart TV that were previously only possible on smartphones.

Users, for example, will be able to grab screen images from any live TV broadcast broadcast.

The small LED smart TVs will also allow users to access social media information and cast audio or video.

Other smart TV makers provide a similar function on their products, and it’s encouraging to see that the firm is including this cutting-edge technology in the next tiny LED TV.

The firm has been focusing on the cheap category, and it looks that the tiny LED TV will be a low-cost product as well. According to sources, TCL will declare an officially launch date around mid-June.

Also Read: