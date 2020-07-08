K4Connect Closes On $21M Series B Funding Round

K4Connect, a company dedicated to bringing ease-of-life through technological advancements, to older adults and senior living centers, has recently closed its Series B funding round, raising $21 Million.

Get ready for big things. We're proud to add @ForteVentures to our roster of valued investors and excited for what's to come. Read all about it, here https://t.co/ESqpiVc9Me #seniorliving #venturecapital #startups pic.twitter.com/gIKxkkLpBp — K4Connect (@K4Connect) July 8, 2020

The company, offers home automation and voice assistance technology, among various other solutions, to senior citizens and those living with disabilities. K4Connect currently has a presence in over 800 independent, and assisted living facilities across the USA. Built upon the attended “FusionOS” operating system, the company offers a suite of solutions to living facilities, from communications, recreational solutions, as well as streamlining and augmenting the workdays of staff.

The round, initially wrapping up in late-2018, was extended by the additional $7.7 Million invested by Forte Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm based in North America. Other investors include AXA Venture Partners, Sierra Ventures and Topmark Partners. It is worth noting that this additional investment comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus, disproportionately affecting the senior community has brought various complications to their everyday lives. The company believes that their cutting-edge technology will help ease the burden faced by the community during this time.

The funding round closes at $21 Million, bringing the total raised by external venture funding to-date to $31 Million.