Zomentum secured $4.1M from Accel and SAIF Partners

Zomentum, a SaaS-based startup, has now secured $4.1 million in a seed funding round from the SAIF Partners and Accel.

With the help of this new funding, the MSP sales software startup said that it plans to accelerate product development, scale in multiple geographies, and build a global world-class team.

“Our efforts are now concentrated on accelerating GTM (go-to-market) and building sales/marketing/product pipelines around that,” Shruti Ghatge, Co-founder and CEO, ‎Zomentum, said.

“There are over 200,000 IT partners in the US alone. And almost the same number across Canada, the UK, and Australia. As we add more partners, we have an opportunity to improve their business by not only providing them with the tools, but also provide data-driven insights on how these partners could provide more value to their customers (the B2B customer set) to gain market share quickly,” Shruti added.