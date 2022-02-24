‘Kacha badam becomes pakka’: Piyush Goyal as India gets 10th unicorn in 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has embraced the idea of utilising memes to communicate a message about a current issue. The Minister of Commerce and Industry shared a meme portraying Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut vendor from West Bengal’s Birbhum, a day after India received its tenth unicorn in 2022.

Badyakar became famous on the internet after his song “Kacha Badam” went viral. The music firm that remixed the song recently gave him Rs 3 lakh.

Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'



India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days pic.twitter.com/25RRezpfZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

“Another ‘Kacha Badam (raw almond)’ becomes ‘Pakka (ripe)’. With a meme starring Badyakar, Piyush Goyal tweeted, “India adds its tenth unicorn in just 53 days.” He’s wearing an ordinary shirt in the “Before” photo, which was taken outside a hamlet, and a black blazer in the “After” photo, which was taken inside a studio.

A private tech company valued at over a billion dollars is referred to as a “unicorn.”

Hasura, a software company that speeds up web app development, announced on Tuesday that it had raised $100 million from Greenoaks Capital at a valuation of a billion dollars, demonstrating investor interest in pure software startups, which burn less money and have a large market as the world becomes more digital.

Hasura, founded by Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh in 2017, reduces the time and skill necessary to create GraphQL APIs for data access. GraphQL is a query language that was created by Facebook and is open-source.

Hasura has been downloaded over 400 million times and has received over 25,000 'GitHub' stars since its launch in 2018, according to the company. It is intended to speed up web application development by removing data access bottlenecks for frontend and fullstack developers.