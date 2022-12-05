Kanye calls Elon “Half Chinese” 

Twitter banned Ye’s Twitter account. After the Twitter account was suspended West didn’t slow down back but poked Elon Musk.

American Rapper Kanye West who is now known as Ye took to Instagram and wrote on Monday that “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon.”

He continued, “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let’s not forget about Obama.”

Kanye added, “I’m sorry for using curse words in church but i don’t have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let’s Unify and find out LUAFO.”

Sharing the note, he captioned, “On Jay Zs birthday future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

Kanye West’s account was suspended from Twitter because of platform rules against incitement to violence.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter which is a US-based entertainment outlet, the Twitter account of the 45 years old rapper got suspended for his comment like Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’ “Infowars Show”.

On December 2, Elon Musk who is the present CEO of Twitter confirmed the suspension from the platform of the 22nd-time Grammy Awardee, Kanye West.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for Kanye to be “fixed”.

A number of controversial tweets had been posted by the “Praise God” rapper on the social media platform Twitter, which also contain some texts between himself and Elon, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the tweet, which has been deleted by Twitter, the “Runaway” singer shared a picture that seemed to be a Swastika combined with the Star of David, a prominent symbol of Judaism.

Elon Musk in his Twitter post said: “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Earlier, Ye also tweeted some anti-Semitic comments for which he was restricted previously on the microblogging platform. On 8 October the rapper was latched out of his Twitter handle in reaction to a tweet posted by him.