Kanye West no longer remains a billionaire, confirms Forbes

Kanye West who was on the list of billionaires holds the status no more. The move came after when he made an antisemitic comment over social media.

When did the problem begin?

Problems began when the family of George Floyd announced plans to sue Kayne West over the anti-black and antisemitic comments he made.

Antisemitic comments are those comments that are made against the Jews community.

Many of them also called out Kanye West for harassment of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West changed his name to Ye, an acclaimed solo artist known for being an American producer, rapper, and fashion designer. He was born in Georgia, US. He was on the Forbes billionaire list as he made many partnerships with different brands and agencies. Even after all the struggle, he lost his status because of the recent controversial comments he had made that cost him off the Forbes billionaire list.

A sportswear brand released a statement where the brand said that after a thorough review was made of the matter, the company decided to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately. They ended the production of the highly successful Yeezy line designed together with West and stopped all payments to Ye and his companies. On Tuesday, Adidas cut its 250 million Euros of partnership with Kayne West

The company further added that Ye’s comments were “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous”, and that he violated the company’s fairness, mutual respect, and the value of diversity and inclusion. The brand also said it does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

As per reports, Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, and some of his posts were removed that were related to antisemitic including a tweet where he said “death con 3 on Jewish people”

In support of this matter, many people and companies have come together to voice against Kanye. Earlier, Chainsmoker, a famous American DJ group, said that they will be removing their song with Kanye from music streaming sites. NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA pro-Jaylen Brown have also ended their partnership with Kanye’s marketing agency, Dondo Sports.

Another company to cut off ties with Kanye is the GAP factory for the above-stated reason. GAP said that their partner’s recent comments had caused them to quickly end the deal with him.

Kanye’s net worth with Adidas was worth $1.5 billion. Without it, his net worth will be just $400 million. Wave after wave, Kanye has been throwing conflict after conflict. He even argued with the popular Taylor Swift, Kardashian, and her boyfriend.