Samsung to delay Galaxy 22 Series launch due Supply Chain shortage

In front of the authority divulging of Samsung’s cutting edge leader Galaxy S22 series, we have seen a horde of holes, delivers, and reports about the gadgets.

While the Korean goliath is planning to disclose the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, an insider currently guarantees that Samsung will defer the arrival of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models because of store network issues.

Will the launch delay?

Trustworthy insider Jon Prosser as of late took to Twitter to share the news. Prosser says that sources let him know that Samsung has confronted a “slight mishap” with the send-off of the Galaxy S22 arrangement because of inventory network issues brought about by the continuous Coronavirus-drove pandemic. Subsequently, the insider says that Samsung should defer the accessibility of some Galaxy S22 models.

Presently, for those ignorant, Samsung is good to go to declare the Galaxy S22 line, which will incorporate the standard Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, one week from now.

Prosser says that pre-orders for each of the models will be live on the day for kickoff itself. In any case, the accessibility of the models has now been parted because of supply limitations.

As indicated by the insider, while the better quality Galaxy S22 Ultra will be accessible to purchase from February 25, Samsung could be pushing back the arrival of its lower-end models.

Well, to be honest, it’s the standard variant of both Galaxy S22 and the S22+ which is again set for its release on the 11th of March this year.

At the point when one Twitterati asked Prosser for what good reason Samsung is focusing on the arrival of the more costly Ultra model over the lower-end ones, the insider told that it’s “more with regards to scale” as Samsung needs more opportunity to fabricate a specific measure of the lower-end Galaxy models for a full-scale discharge.

Has Samsung confirmed about the delay?

Samsung has yet to respond to the shipment delay reports, so we’ll have to wait until the Unpacked event on February 9 to find out when the phones will be available.

We have discovered a large leak that goes into great detail on the three upcoming S-series devices. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Tab S8 series open sales will also be delayed, or whether Samsung will be able to bring its tablet in a timely basis.

