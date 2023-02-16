Keanu Reeves believes crypto is only going to get better with criticism

The popular actor Keanu Reeves has made statements that show that he is a pro-crypto person. Keanu called crypto ‘amazing tools for exchanges and distribution of resources.’ He also indicated that it is quite plausible that crypto will only get better from here with criticism. The actor also shares the common belief of people that having an independent currency is amazing.

Keanu Reeves believes in crypto

The popular Matrix actor was recently interviewed during his promotions for the upcoming ‘John Wick 4.’ There, he made comments on the crypto industry and what he thinks of it. Keanu said that the volatility of crypto could become its strength and change the way how it’s safeguarded. He believes in the future of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and Metaverse, which doesn’t come as a surprise from the actor of ‘The Matrix.’

Keanu indicated that he shares an interest in Artificial Intelligence and non-fungible tokens. He also gave the example of how we are already listening to music that is made by AI tools. There are also so many NFT projects out there. However, there is one thing that concerns the actor. It is the large corporations that are behind the entire blockchain and crypto industry and trying to control them.

The actor’s connections with the metaverse