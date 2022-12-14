Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on the FTX Scandal

Kevin O’Leary gained popularity as the host of Shark Tank. He is appearing before the Senate Banking Committee over the FTX collapse. The collapse is thought to have lost him $15 million.

After the crash, O’Leary acknowledged that he had been a victim of “groupthink” and had neglected to conduct adequate due diligence before making the investment. Over the summer, FTX established itself as the industry’s “white knight,” helping struggling companies weather a downturn. But at the start of November, the business started to disintegrate openly, and eventually filed for bankruptcy.

O’Leary has worked to find out where his investment money went and maintains that none of his partners lost money on the agreement. However, a rising cryptocurrency controversy has put Bankman-Fried in trouble. Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, is in the spotlight after claims that FTX used customer cryptocurrencies to finance dangerous trades made by his trading company, Alameda Research.

Hilary Allen, a American University Washington College law professor. Jennifer Schulp, the director of financial regulation studies at the Center for Monetary. Moreover, he is Financial Alternative for the Cato Institute. Also, the actor Ben McKenzie Schenkkan will testify alongside the Shark Tank host during the hearing. Later on, more witnesses might be questioned.

Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas after leading the cryptocurrency exchange until its demise last month. On Tuesday, he was supposed to appear before Congress on the collapse of the exchange. Before Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, changed its mind about a deal to salvage FTX, and the company was one of the most valued in the crypto industry. Here is all the information you require on the collapse, its causes, and what has happened subsequently.

FTX and its affiliates declare bankruptcy

FTX’s demise was foreshadowed months before it actually occurred. It all began when SBF intervened to save some other cryptocurrency exchanges from impending doom due to rising interest rates, completely unaware that his own cryptocurrency exchange would suffer the same fate not long after. These transactions, which also implicated SBF’s trading company Alameda Research, caused the exchange to incur a number of losses.

In the US state of Delaware, FTX and its affiliates declare bankruptcy, leaving a million or more consumers and a number of investors facing billions of dollars in damages. SBF steps down as CEO, and John J. Ray III takes over. Unfortunately, the exchange FTX gets hacked on the same day, and more than $300 million is taken.