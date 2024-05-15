Kia has unveiled a refreshed version of its popular EV6 electric crossover, boasting a sleeker design, a significant range boost, and a handful of other improvements. This facelift applies to the 2025 model year for most markets and is expected to hit showrooms globally in the coming months.

A Bigger Battery for Extended Journeys

The most significant upgrade lies beneath the hood, or rather, beneath the floor. Replacing the outgoing 77.4 kWh battery pack is a larger, 84 kWh unit, similar to the one found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift. This translates to a noticeable increase in driving range. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant with a single motor now boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 494 km, a jump from the previous 474 km. All-wheel-drive (AWD) variants also benefit, with a range increase yet to be officially confirmed.

The new battery isn’t just about extending range; it also supports rapid 350 kW DC fast charging. This means that by using a compatible charger, you can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in a mere 18 minutes, making long-distance journeys less stressful. Kia has retained the various drivetrain options, including the RWD configuration with a 225 horsepower and 350 Nm torque motor. AWD variants get a dual-motor setup pushing out 320 horsepower and a substantial 605 Nm of torque.

Sharper Design for a Modern Appeal

While the core silhouette remains familiar, the EV6 facelift incorporates some aesthetic tweaks that enhance its visual appeal. The front fascia gets a revision with a new, integrated DRL (Daytime Running Lamp) strip that stretches across the hood. The lower grille has also been redesigned, giving the car a more aggressive stance. The rear sees minor changes, with updated taillight graphics adding a touch of freshness.

The interior of the EV6 facelift receives a subtle refresh. The overall layout stays consistent, but Kia has implemented upgrades to the materials and technology. The focus remains on driver comfort and a premium feel. Expect to find improved quality upholstery and a potentially redesigned center console layout, although official details are still emerging.

Kia is tight-lipped on the specific infotainment system upgrades, but we can expect the latest software and potentially a larger touchscreen display to grace the dashboard. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are likely to see some refinements as well, further bolstering the EV6’s safety credentials.

Availability and Potential Impact

The exact launch timeline for the 2025 Kia EV6 facelift will vary depending on the market. However, expect it to hit dealerships globally in the coming months. With its extended range, improved design, and potentially upgraded technology features, the Kia EV6 facelift is poised to solidify its position as a compelling contender in the competitive electric vehicle (EV) market. The increased range, in particular, could be a major selling point for consumers looking for an EV that can handle longer trips without range anxiety.

This facelift comes when the EV segment is witnessing rapid growth. With established automakers and new startups jostling for market share, the Kia EV6 facelift demonstrates Kia’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing consumers with a stylish, practical, and powerful electric vehicle option.