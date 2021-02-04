How to play a Video in Zoom Meeting – Step by Step Guide

The pandemic has changed our lives in remarkable ways, especially how we operate. Today, work from home is the new normal, and apps like Zoom and Google Meet are the essential services. Most of the educational institutes rely on Zoom. Even professional work fronts conduct their meetings on Zoom. Overall, in 2020, Zoom witnessed a surge of over 350% in its consumer growth.

You can estimate their rise by the fact that Zoom’s meeting minutes went from 100 billion in January 2020 to 2 trillion in April 2020.

So that gives us an idea of how massive the growth is.

So today, we will be discussing a common question which a lot of Zoom users.. – How to play Video in Zoom Meetings.

Things to keep in mind –

Each meeting features a singular 9, 10, or 11-digit number called a gathering ID, which can be required to hitch a Zoom meeting.

If you’re joining via telephone, you will need the teleconferencing number provided within the invite.

Now let’s get to the action. First, let’s take a look at how you can join Zoom –

1. Open the Zoom desktop client.

2. Join a group using one of these methods:

Click Join a group if you’d wish to hitch externally, i.e., without signing in.

Or, you could sign in to Zoom then click Join.

3. Enter the meeting ID number and your display name.

4. You could modify your name if you want to change it from the default one.

5. If you’re not signed in, enter a display name.

6. Select if you’d wish to connect audio and/or video, and finally, click on Join.

Once you’ve joined the meeting, now you’ll share your screen, videos, or other things.

Follow these steps to play video in a Zoom Meeting –

1. Open the video you’d wish to play. If the video is on an online site (e.g., YouTube), Go to your browser’s required website if the video is saved to your device (e.g., an MP4 file saved on your computer), play the video.

2. Once you’re ready to play the video, click the Share Screen button on your Zoom control panel.



The “Share Screen” button appears within the Zoom control panel between “Polls” and “Chat.”

3. Select the video from the menu of options within selecting a window or an application that you simply want to share.

4. Enable the “Share computer sound” and “Optimize Screen Sharing for Video Clip” setting. Then, click Share.

The required button will be located at the downside of your screen.

5. Play the video.

6. When the video ends, click the Stop Share button. The “Stop Share” button in Zoom appears within the control panel for your Zoom room.

That’s how you can play the video in your Zoom meeting. Don’ forget to follow step 5, in case you’re having an issue with the volume.

YOU CAN ALSO CHECK OUT OUR OTHER HOW-TO ARTICLES –

Let us know how you enjoyed this feature of Zoom.

You could also address in the comments if you need any specific How-to guide! Until then, happy networking!