Know More About Ratan Tata’s Investment in Senior Companionship Startup Goodfellows

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, revealed on Tuesday that Goodfellows, India’s first company for companionship, has received funding. The tycoon, who is renowned for investing in startups, didn’t reveal how much of his assistant Shantanu Naidu’s company he owned. Through young, educated graduates who have undergone rigorous testing for empathy and emotional intelligence, Goodfellows offers seniors real, meaningful friendship.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, commented on his investment, saying, “The relationships between the two generations generated by Goodfellows are incredibly meaningful and are helping to address an important societal issue in India. The investment at Goodfellows should help the young team develop.

The team claims that it has been a difficult but fulfilling work to make sure that the “Goodfellows” bonds with their Grandpals who have subscribed to the service are genuine and meaningful rather than merely superficial. To choose the top graduates, this calls for numerous rounds of screening and some internal psychometric exams.

A Goodfellow provides the same services as a grandchild would provide. In India, 15 million elderly people are living alone, either because they have lost a partner or because their families had to relocate owing to inescapable employment obligations. The problem of loneliness or a lack of company has been the main cause of declining mental and physical health, even though many of them have caregivers or start-ups for practical needs like ecommerce.

The problem of loneliness or a lack of company has been the main cause of declining mental and physical health, even though many of them have caregivers or start-ups for practical necessities like ecommerce. Senior adults can sign up for the services on thegoodfellows.in, make a missed call to +91 8779524307, or visit their Instagram account to learn more.

The company spent the last six months completing a successful beta run, and as a result, its services are now available in Mumbai with Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore as the company’s next three target cities. Over 800 young graduates who were interested in working at Goodfellows submitted applications during the beta testing phase, and 20 of these candidates were chosen to provide companionship to the elderly in Mumbai.

In addition, Goodfellows organises regular gatherings that are designed to deepen the relationship and make it pleasurable in a different setting for the Grandpals who attend with their Goodfellows. As a result, more recent grads and the Grandpals can interact and foster a sense of community.