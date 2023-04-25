Kylie Jenner’s $36 mil mansion in LA

As a renowned actor, entrepreneur and social media influencer, Kylie Jenner is known for her too good to be true lifestyle. Her 380 million followers on Instagram are a testament to her success in all fields she set her foot in. Kylie gained the spotlight from her role in the reality television show, “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. She became well known in most households for her unique fashion sense and fabulous makeup skills. She even started her own cosmetics brand which turned out to be a huge success for the influencer.

With an estimated net worth of 750 million dollars, she enjoys all luxuries in her life. The actor and influencer has always been very particular about where she lived. She has owned several properties in the most expensive neighborhoods in the world and one such property has become the highlight of this article.

Jenner’s Lifestyle:

The woman who needs no introduction is famous for her luxurious and extravagant lifestyle. Fans of the actor have often documented lavish areas of her life on her social media platforms. Her fascinating homes and designer wardrobes are something we all desire. She is also envied for her exotic vacations and top-notch car collection. Kylie’s lifestyle is something we all want but can’t afford.

Her wardrobe includes beautiful work from top fashion houses around the world including Chanel, Balmain, and Gucci. The influencer has often shared stunning pictures of her outfits with her massive fan following on social media. The extent to which her fans are in love with her can be seen by her ability to drive trends in the fashion industry.

Like most millionaires, Kylie is a travel enthusiast and has traveled to the Maldives, Italy, and France among many other wonderful destinations. She has also enjoyed private jets and yachts to travel in style and comfort.

In addition to her real estate, she has a mind blowing car collection which includes a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls Royce Ghost, and a Ferrari 488 among other expensive pieces.

An insight into her philanthropic efforts:

Although Kylie has numerous features in common to other people with similar net worth, she has on several occasions proved that she is a lot more than just a millionaire. She is known for her philanthropic efforts. She has used her presence on social media to raise awareness for important causes like the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also made donations to several charities.

Properties owned:

Kylie has shown a keen interest in real state. She owns numerous properties, all of which are an epitome of luxury.

One of her investments was to buy a mansion in Hidden Hills, California. She spent $12 million to acquire the property in 2016. The 13,200 square foot home has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theater, and a swimming pool. The image below is an aerial view of the property.

Kylie also owns vacation homes at popular destinations including Turks and Caicos. Apart from these, the millionaire influencer has owned several stunning properties in the past.

However, the highlight of this article is her Holmby Hills mansion which she bought in 2020 for about $36 million dollars.

Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills Mansion: A Peek Inside the Ultimate Luxury Living

In 2020, Kylie purchased an incredible mansion in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $36 million. The architectural masterpiece features seven bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms. The property includes an outdoor tennis court and a swimming pool. There is also a massive driveway and a garage for her famous car collection. Kylie has previously shared videos of her working out in her gym inside the $36 million mansion. The picture below is an aerial image of the property which highlights the enormity of the mansion owned by Jenner.

