Laborghini’s Revuelto going to be replaces by plug-in Aventador

The initial piece of information regarding the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is that it marks the renowned Italian automobile manufacturer’s entry into the plug-in hybrid supercar category. Another noteworthy fact to keep in mind is that the term “revuelto” comes from the Spanish bullfighter lexicon, which means “unruly,” but it can also refer to a luscious preparation of scrambled eggs.

The revered Italian automaker has unveiled its first plug-in hybrid supercar, the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, which is set to replace the much-loved Aventador. The move towards electric is in line with parent company Volkswagen’s commitment to a fully electric lineup by 2030. Despite the shift towards electric power, the Revuelto is not a disappointment in terms of performance. The car boasts an 813hp, 6.5-liter V12 engine, which is further bolstered by three electric motors, delivering a combined 1,015cv (equivalent to 1,001hp). The powertrain alone is enough to turn even the most hardened electric vehicle skeptics into believers.

The electric motors, which provide four-wheel drive and enable electric torque vectoring, are powered by a 3.8kWh battery pack located in the car’s central tunnel. Although relatively small by electric vehicle standards, the battery pack should power the Revuelto for up to 10km or 6.2 miles of all-electric range. Additionally, the combustion engine can charge the battery pack back up in just six minutes, or through regenerative braking from the front wheels.

Features

The new engine setup, which is 218kg (480 pounds) versus the Aventador’s 234kg (515 pounds) and delivers 814 horsepower at a searing 9,250rpm, has been rotated 180 degrees compared to its predecessor, providing an exciting evolution to the core of Lamborghini’s appeal. While the Aventador’s naturally aspirated V12 engines were a hallmark of the brand, the Revuelto represents a forward-thinking shift towards electric power and more sustainable automotive technology.

Lamborghini’s commitment to electric vehicles is a bold step towards a greener future and is sure to change the automotive industry’s landscape in the coming years. The Revuelto is replete with air intake ducts that optimize airflow for its combustion engine, resulting in a remarkable power output of 126 horsepower per liter – the highest in the history of Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder engines. The engine generates a maximum torque of 725 Newton meters at 6,750rpm, which is undoubtedly impressive and sure to satisfy even the most discerning speed enthusiasts. Design-wise, Lamborghini took inspiration from the world of aerospace: “sculpted surfaces encompassed by two lines that start from the front and embrace the cabin and engine, tapering down to the hexagonal-shaped exhausts.”