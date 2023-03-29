Tesla looking out for more electricians as its solar and battery business expands

Last year Tesla’s solar and battery business received a tax credit, and there was an increase of tax credit of up to 30%. The company is on the hunt for electricians as the business expands. It’s very much shadow of the main business activity, the automotive business.

After the federal tax credit for solar power underwent revisions last year, new installations are once again eligible for a significant 30% credit, which presents an intelligent investment opportunity for homeowners. Thanks to beneficial net metering that enables homeowners to sell their surplus solar power to the grid, California remains a leading solar market. Tesla seeks to capitalize on this growing momentum in the solar industry to increase its installations in California. However, like many industries today, it is challenging for the company to locate suitably qualified personnel.

Tesla writes about the job description, “The Licensed Electrician is part of Tesla’s Energy Field Operations team. As a skilled member of the team, the Licensed Electrician will help lead the installations of residential PV solar systems, Solar Roof, battery storage, and EV wall connectors. The ideal candidate will provide electrical expertise that will contribute to the overall success of installing Tesla’s energy products. All necessary training, tools, and equipment will be provided, including a company vehicle for some positions. ”

Expansion

Tesla is currently seeking electricians across various locations in California, including Livermore, Irvine, Vista, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Hawthorne. Additionally, the company is actively recruiting for other roles such as site surveyors, technicians, and advisors to support the expansion of its solar business. Tesla started to provide its Powerwall to third-party installers, then it was the solar roof, and more recently, Tesla even started to provide its solar panels and solar inverter to other installers.

Lately, it seemed like Tesla was more heavily relying on third-party installers, but these new job postings show that the company is still investing in its installations. The company’s solar panels are known for their sleek design, high efficiency, and durability, and they are backed by a 25-year warranty. Tesla’s energy storage products, such as the Powerwall and Powerpack, provide a cost-effective and reliable way to store solar energy and use it during peak hours or when the sun is not shining. The Solar Roof, which is made of tempered glass tiles that resemble traditional roofing materials, is designed to seamlessly integrate with a home’s architecture while providing solar power generation. Overall, Tesla’s solar business is at the forefront of the renewable energy industry and is helping to make sustainable energy solutions more accessible to consumers.