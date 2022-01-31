Lamborghini to launch space-themed NFT collection

Lamborghini will launch its first non-fungible tokens next month. The NFTs were designed by Swiss artist Fabian Oefner.

There is a physical artwork in the form of the Lamborghini Space Key and a digital piece yet to be exhibited. In Oefner’s concept for the NFT, one of the automaker’s most popular vehicles drifts into space and disintegrates.

Automobili Lamborghini (“Lamborghini”), the famed supercar manufacturer, has announced the sale of its first non-fungible token (NFT) series, “Space-Time Memory,” next month.

According to a press statement from Lamborghini, Swiss artist Fabian Oefner was chosen to design the NFTs because “his work is known to probe the limits of time, space, and reality.”

“The project is built of two different elements—a physical artwork in the shape of the Lamborghini Space Key and a digital piece that has yet to be presented,” according to the press release.

Oefner had this to say:

“What I was interested in by creating this project is the intersection between the digital and the physical world… The car and its components, something physical and real, get transformed into something digital that never existed. And the carbon fiber piece, something physical and tangible, serves as a key to access the digital experience of the art piece. In both cases, there is a metamorphosis from the physical to the digital world.“

“Scanning the QR code Oefner engraved within the carbon fiber of the Space Key once it returned from space allows access to the NFT, blurring the borders between the real and the digital,” according to the news statement.

According to The Verge, Oefner’s concept for the NFT depicts one of the automaker’s most popular automobiles drifting into space and disintegrating into its component pieces. The visual approach of Lamborghini’s NFT, as highlighted by The Verge, is a dramatic contrast to the popular cartoon graphics of the Bored Ape series.

The auction for the first of Lamborghini’s five NFTs is scheduled to begin in February. According to the story, each auction will last 75 hours and 50 minutes, which is the “precise time it took Apollo 11 to leave Earth and enter the moon’s orbit.”

