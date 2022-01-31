Visa has partnered with over 65 cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms, and it has profited handsomely from the use of cryptocurrency-linked cards. Visa’s partnership with crypto companies is part of the company’s crypto strategy, as explained during last week’s earnings call.

Despite price volatility, Visa has partnered with over 65 cryptocurrency exchanges

The Visa company announced that it had crossed the $2.5 billion thresholds in the first fiscal quarter, which is already 70% of the payment volume for the fiscal year 2021.

According to Bitcoin.com, Visa’s crypto strategy includes partnerships with crypto startups, which was detailed during the company’s earnings call last week. The corporation attributes its recent financial success to its ties to cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Many contemporary developments in payments, such as crypto and wallets, are enabling new methods to pay, and they represent potential for Visa,” stated Al Kelly, Visa’s CEO, during the conference. “We’re also providing on-ramps for crypto players, allowing them to link to fiat economies, and we’ve worked with over 65 crypto platforms and exchanges to issue Visa credentials.”

Kelly also stated that because Visa is linked to a variety of crypto networks, customers can now simply spend their digital currency at over 80 million businesses using their cards, however, the true figure could be closer to 100 million. Visa set a new milestone in July of last year when the usage of its crypto-linked cards surpassed $1 billion in the first six months.

Visa wants to keep associated with cryptocurrencies and doing business with them. According to CNBC, the corporation has no plans to hold crypto on its balance sheet for the time being, but it has established a crypto consultancy service and invested in several crypto platforms as part of its attempts to promote the usage of digital currency.

Meanwhile, Circle, BlockFi, and Coinbase are among the crypto exchanges and platforms that have worked with Visa. The number is growing as it joins forces with crypto wallets all across the world.

Visa’s chief financial officer, Vasant Prabhu, earlier told CNBC in a phone interview that “this implies that consumers perceive usefulness in having a Visa card linked to an account at a crypto platform.” “There’s value in being able to rapidly and efficiently access that money, make purchases, and control expenses.”

